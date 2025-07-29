$41.800.02
Publications
Exclusives
Deadly train surfing: 18 children have died since the beginning of the year due to extreme train riding

Kyiv • UNN

 868 views

Since the beginning of 2025, 18 teenagers have died due to violations of railway safety rules, which was a consequence of a dangerous pastime – train surfing. Ukrzaliznytsia, together with the State Emergency Service, the Red Cross, and the Juvenile Police, conducted training for children to prevent similar tragedies.

What starts with children as a game for videos and likes, ends in tragedy: since the beginning of 2025, 18 teenagers have died due to safety rule violations. This was reported by the press service of "Ukrzaliznytsia", according to UNN.

Details

18 teenagers have died since the beginning of the year due to safety rule violations on the railway. This terrible statistic starts with a game and ends in tragedy.

- announced Ukrzaliznytsia.

Representatives of the national freight and passenger carrier explain:

Dangerous entertainment threatens the lives of train surfers, passengers, and railway workers. To stop these tragedies, it is important to teach children safe behavior and show them in practice what such games can lead to.

Ukrzaliznytsia, together with the State Emergency Service, the Red Cross rapid response unit, and the Juvenile Police, conducted rescue training for children.

Stages of rescue in circumstances created by "train surfing" have been identified, including fire.

More than 60 children aged 5 to 16 observed the process, Ukrzaliznytsia stated.

Situation modeling and subsequent actions:

  • the contact network should be de-energized;
    • passengers were evacuated;
      • help the injured;
        • it is also important to coordinate rescue services.

          After recreating the event, a special safety lesson on railway transport was held for the children, and they were told how to recognize mine or fire hazards.

          They also promise that throughout the year, all railway workers (male and female) undergo (or must undergo) mandatory safety and pre-medical aid training.

          Recall

          A 19-year-old blogger in Kyiv sustained severe injuries while trying to film a video by train surfing on a metro car. He collided with equipment in the tunnel, suffering a fractured femur, concussion, and numerous bruises.

          Ihor Telezhnikov

          Ihor Telezhnikov

          Society
          Ukrainian Railways
          State Emergency Service of Ukraine
          Kyiv
