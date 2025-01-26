In Sudan, a drone strike on a hospital killed more than 70 people. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

In the North Darfur region, a drone attack hit a hospital that was the only functioning medical facility in the region's capital, El Fasher. The strike killed more than 70 people and injured dozens more. Patients, including women and children, who were in the emergency department, were injured.

The Saudi Teaching Hospital for Maternal Health was playing a critical role, providing services in obstetrics, surgery, pediatrics, and malnutrition treatment. Its damage was another blow to the country's medical system, which is already on the verge of collapse.

The conflict in Sudan, which has been ongoing since April 2023, erupted over disputes between the government army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over the integration of the two military structures. The fighting has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths, millions of displaced people and mass starvation. In particular, Darfur became the epicenter of waves of ethnic violence, which further complicated the humanitarian situation.

The city of El Fasher has now become the scene of fierce clashes between the RSF and the combined forces, which include the army, armed militias, police and local defense units. The events in North Darfur demonstrate the critical need for international attention and immediate action to ensure access to medical care and to stop attacks on civilian objects.