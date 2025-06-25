Deadly Russian missile attack on Dnipro: number of injured rises to 304 25 June 2025

In Dnipro, the number of people injured as a result of yesterday's missile attack has increased to more than 304. This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.

In Dnipro, according to the latest data, there are 304 victims due to the missile attack the day before. 112 remain in hospitals, including seven children - said Lysak.

According to him, out of 14 wounded in the city of Samar, five are still in the hospital.

Let us remind you

On June 24, 2025, Russian military forces carried out a missile attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region - on Dnipro and Samar. Infrastructure, a train, residential buildings, educational institutions, medical facilities, a dormitory, an administrative building, and cars were damaged.

It was reported about 19 deaths in Dnipro and the total number of deaths in the region - 21. More than 300 residents were injured, infrastructure, residential buildings and medical facilities were destroyed.