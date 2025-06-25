$41.790.08
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
04:35 PM • 4356 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
03:23 PM • 16674 views
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
02:34 PM • 27431 views
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
01:56 PM • 31351 views
Zelenskyy revealed details of the meeting with Trump: covered all truly significant issues
01:08 PM • 35118 views
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
12:15 PM • 42017 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
June 25, 10:31 AM • 49096 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
June 25, 08:45 AM • 61903 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
June 24, 05:47 PM • 76031 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 105057 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
Deadly Russian missile attack on Dnipro: number of injured rises to 304 25 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1436 views

As a result of the missile attack in Dnipro, 304 people were injured, 112 people, including seven children, remain in hospitals. Five injured in Samara were also hospitalized. The June 24, 2025 attack damaged infrastructure and residential buildings.

Deadly Russian missile attack on Dnipro: number of injured rises to 304

In Dnipro, the number of people injured as a result of yesterday's missile attack has increased to more than 304. This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak, reports UNN.

In Dnipro, according to the latest data, there are 304 victims due to the missile attack the day before. 112 remain in hospitals, including seven children 

- said Lysak.

According to him, out of 14 wounded in the city of Samar, five are still in the hospital.

Let us remind you

On June 24, 2025, Russian military forces carried out a missile attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region - on Dnipro and Samar. Infrastructure, a train, residential buildings, educational institutions, medical facilities, a dormitory, an administrative building, and cars were damaged.

It was reported about 19 deaths in Dnipro and the total number of deaths in the region - 21. More than 300 residents were injured, infrastructure, residential buildings and medical facilities were destroyed.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

