Deadly Russian attack on Odesa: 4 dead and 29 wounded - SES

In Odesa, rescuers extinguished a fire in the Kivalov Castle that broke out due to a Russian missile attack. Psychologists are working with eyewitnesses of the attack. The State Emergency Service showed how rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the attack, UNN reports.

According to preliminary information, as of this hour, 4 people died, another 29 were injured, 2 children were among the injured.

As of 10:00 p.m., four people were killed, and a dog was also killed. Another man died of a stroke caused by the attack. 32 people were injured, 25 are in hospitals, among them two children and a pregnant woman. The girl, who is not even five years old, is in an extremely difficult condition. Six more adults are also in intensive care. Our doctors are doing everything possible and impossible. - said the head of the OVA about the condition of the victims.

Details

It is noted that firefighters extinguished a large-scale fire in the attic floor of a four-story building on an area of 600 square meters.

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service and the National Police helped 37 people, including two children.

Recall

Earlier , UNN reportedthat four people were killed and 28 injured, including two children, as a result of the Russian missile attack on Odesa, which led to a criminal investigation for violation of the laws and customs of war.

The occupiers hit Odesa embankment. As a result, "Kivalov's Castle" broke out.

Former CEC Chairman Serhiy Kivalov wounded in latest Russian attack on Odesa