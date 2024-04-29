ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
March 1, 04:42 PM
March 1, 04:47 PM
March 1, 05:07 PM
March 1, 05:22 PM
March 1, 05:32 PM
February 28, 02:39 PM
February 28, 09:20 AM
February 28, 06:23 AM
February 27, 01:15 PM
February 27, 11:50 AM
March 1, 06:49 PM
March 1, 05:32 PM
March 1, 04:47 PM
March 1, 11:06 AM
March 1, 08:56 AM
Deadly Russian attack on Odesa: 4 dead and 29 wounded - SES

Deadly Russian attack on Odesa: 4 dead and 29 wounded - SES

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22764 views

Four people are killed and 29 injured, including two children, as a result of a rocket attack on Odesa that caused a fire in the Kivalov Castle.

In Odesa, rescuers extinguished a fire in the Kivalov Castle that broke out due to a Russian missile attack. Psychologists are working with eyewitnesses of the attack. The State Emergency Service showed how rescuers are eliminating the consequences of the attack, UNN reports.

According to preliminary information, as of this hour, 4 people died, another 29 were injured, 2 children were among the injured.

As of 10:00 p.m., four people were killed, and a dog was also killed. Another man died of a stroke caused by the attack. 32 people were injured, 25 are in hospitals, among them two children and a pregnant woman. The girl, who is not even five years old, is in an extremely difficult condition. Six more adults are also in intensive care. Our doctors are doing everything possible and impossible.

- said the head of the OVA about the condition of the victims.

Details

It is noted that firefighters extinguished a large-scale fire in the attic floor of a four-story building on an area of 600 square meters.  

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service and the National Police  helped 37 people, including two children.

According to preliminary information, as of this hour, 4 people were killed and 29 others were injured, including 2 children.

Zelenskyy heard reports on the situation in Odesa and Kharkiv after the Russian attack29.04.24, 21:58 • 19586 views

Recall

Earlier , UNN reportedthat four people were killed and 28 injured, including two children, as a result of the Russian missile attack on Odesa, which led to a criminal investigation for violation of the laws and customs of war.

The occupiers hit Odesa embankment. As a result,  "Kivalov's Castle" broke out.

Former CEC Chairman Serhiy Kivalov wounded in latest Russian attack on Odesa29.04.24, 20:02 • 155258 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarCrimes and emergenciesMultimediaUNN-Odesa

Contact us about advertising