Deadly attack on Sumy region: rescuers show consequences

Rescuers managed to save three people from under the rubble after a night enemy attack on Sumy region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the message of the State Emergency Service.

Details

The service noted that at midnight, Russia launched a series of strikes on one of the settlements of the Verkhnyosyrovatska community.

The body of the deceased child was unblocked. ... The cynical attack caused large-scale destruction in the residential sector. On the territory of six private households, about 15 buildings were simultaneously on fire - the report says.

At the same time, the National Police clarified that as a result of the enemy attack, three civilians died, including an 8-year-old boy who was pulled out from under the rubble of a destroyed house. A woman and a man from different families also died.

Six more people, including three children, received injuries of varying severity. All victims were hospitalized and are receiving the necessary assistance. The attack damaged about 30 residential buildings and four cars. A large-scale fire broke out - law enforcement officers noted.

Recall

