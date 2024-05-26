Fire kills 24 people at a playground in India

At least 24 people, mostly children, were killed in a fire at an amusement park in western India on Saturday. This was reported by UNN with reference to AFP and the Hindustan Times.

Details

A huge fire has broken out at an amusement park in Rajkot, in the western state of Gujarat, India. At least 24 people were killed, including many children. This was reported by local authorities, as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

Officer Prabhav Joshi told the media that 24 people were killed in the crowded amusement park hall, nine people were hospitalized, but the death toll is likely to rise.

The police detained and interrogated four people and are trying to identify the owners of the establishment.

More than 300 people were in the two-story building of the amusement park. When the fire broke out. "People were trapped when a temporary structure collapsed near the entrance, making it difficult to get out," explained Ilesh Kher, an officer with the Rajkot Fire Brigade. He noted that the flames spread rapidly due to flammable materials.

It took almost an hour to extinguish the fire, while a dozen ambulances took the victims to the hospital. Police at the scene reported that the bodies of the victims were so charred that they were difficult to identify. According to the fire brigade, the fire could have been caused by a short circuit.

[UNN reported that a fire broke out in the city of Rajkot in the state of Gujarat in western India. The images published on social media show powerful columns of flames and huge puffs of smoke.