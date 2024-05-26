Fire kills 24 people at a playground in India

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 63292 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 137998 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143142 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236419 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170969 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163272 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147657 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218397 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112921 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205028 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Fire kills 24 people at a playground in India

Fire kills 24 people at a playground in India

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43245 views

A fire at an amusement park in Rajkot, India, killed at least 24 people, mostly children.

At least 24 people, mostly children, were killed in a fire at an amusement park in western India on Saturday. This was reported by UNN with reference to AFP and the Hindustan Times.

Details

A huge fire has broken out at an amusement park in Rajkot, in the western state of Gujarat, India. At least 24 people were killed, including many children. This was reported by local authorities, as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

Officer Prabhav Joshi told the media that 24 people were killed in the crowded amusement park hall, nine people were hospitalized, but the death toll is likely to rise.

The police detained and interrogated four people and are trying to identify the owners of the establishment.

HelpHelp

More than 300 people were in the two-story building of the amusement park. When the fire broke out. "People were trapped when a temporary structure collapsed near the entrance, making it difficult to get out," explained Ilesh Kher, an officer with the Rajkot Fire Brigade. He noted that the flames spread rapidly due to flammable materials.

It took almost an hour to extinguish the fire, while a dozen ambulances took the victims to the hospital. Police at the scene reported that the bodies of the victims were so charred that they were difficult to identify. According to the fire brigade, the fire could have been caused by a short circuit.

To recap

[UNN reported that a fire broke out in the city of Rajkot in the state of Gujarat in western India. The images published on social media show powerful columns of flames and huge puffs of smoke.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

