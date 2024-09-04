Dead dolphins found on the beaches of occupied Mariupol
Kyiv • UNN
Dead dolphins are found on the beaches of Mariupol. Mayor's advisor Petro Andriushchenko reports an environmental disaster caused by unknown factors.
Dead dolphins were found on the beaches of the temporarily occupied Mariupol in Donetsk region, the city's mayoral advisor Petro Andriushchenko said on Wednesday, showing a photo, UNN reports.
Details
"Chronicles of Ecocide. Dead dolphins on the beaches of Mariupol. No heat. No lack of oxygen in the water. In September. No natural cause. But..." - Andriushchenko wrote on Telegram.
