Dead dolphins found on the beaches of occupied Mariupol

Dead dolphins were found on the beaches of the temporarily occupied Mariupol in Donetsk region, the city's mayoral advisor Petro Andriushchenko said on Wednesday, showing a photo, UNN reports.

"Chronicles of Ecocide. Dead dolphins on the beaches of Mariupol. No heat. No lack of oxygen in the water. In September. No natural cause. But..." - Andriushchenko wrote on Telegram.

