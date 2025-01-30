D.C. plane crash: Trump began briefing with a moment of silence

US President Donald Trump began the briefing regarding the plane crash in Washington with a moment of silence in memory of the victims and their families, reports UNN with reference to AP.

“I would like to ask for a moment of silence in memory of the victims and their families,” Trump said before bowing his head.

Trump is currently briefing the press from the White House briefing room.

An American Eagle airplane carrying 64 passengers collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan Airport. The dead are believed to include 14 skaters.