Memorial Day of Ukrainian journalists: commemoration of the fallen media workers took place in Kyiv

A memorial service was held in Kyiv for Georgiy Gongadze and all the dead media workers, UNN reports .

This year marks the 24th anniversary of the death of Georgiy Gongadze, the founder of Ukrayinska Pravda. And traditionally, on the anniversary of the journalist's death, the memory of other media professionals who died while performing their professional duties was honored.

The memorial service was conducted by Archpriest Stefan Yaremchuk, rector of the church of St. Nicholas Naberezhny, where Georgiy Gongadze was buried.

The honoring took place at the initiative of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine.

Each of our media professionals left a worthy legacy, and now their fate brings us back to fight and continue their work. Journalists are important, so eternal memory to the heroes, eternal memory to our colleagues - said the head of the NUJU Sergey Tomilenko.

Students of Borys Grinchenko Kyiv Metropolitan University also joined the commemoration.

Recall

According to the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine , more than 90 Ukrainian journalists have been killed since February 2022. And 71 media professionals mobilized to defend Ukraine in the ranks of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.