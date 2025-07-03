Today, July 3, Ukrainians celebrate the Day of Army Aviation of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the whole world celebrates World Meerkat Day. Christians also commemorate the martyr Hyacinth and Saint Anatolius, writes UNN.

Day of Army Aviation of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Day of Army Aviation of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was established in 2025 to honor the courage and heroism of the soldiers of the army aviation of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which these soldiers showed in the struggle for the freedom, independence, and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

World Meerkat Day

This day was established in 2018 at the Taronga Western Plains Zoo in Australia. The purpose of the holiday is to raise awareness about meerkats, their role in the ecosystem, and the importance of preserving their natural habitat. Despite its Australian origin, this holiday is popular in many countries. Zoos and conservation organizations in the USA, Great Britain, Indonesia, and other countries hold events dedicated to meerkats.

Charlize Theron criticized Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez for their extravagant $50 million wedding

International Stone Throwing Day

The establishment of International Stone Throwing Day in 2015 united thousands of people around the world around a single goal. Every year, they propose thematic words or phrases that become a guide for celebrating this day. The purpose of the event is to spread kindness, foster hope, and add fun to our lives through the creative medium of rock art.

Air Conditioner Appreciation Day

This day is dedicated to recognizing the ingenious invention - the air conditioner and its significant contribution to modern society's daily life. Air conditioners not only save from heat, but they also play an important role in maintaining temperature in medical institutions and filtering air from allergens.

The celebration of Air Defense Missile Forces Day of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine contributes to society's awareness of the importance of powerful and effective protection in the country's air defense system. Introduced in 2011, this day is especially relevant in Ukraine in recent years after the start of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, when it is the air defense forces that stand guard over Ukrainians from the enemy's air terror.

"Spaceballs 2" will feature the son of the star of the original 1987 film

Commemoration of the Holy Martyr Hyacinth; Saint Anatolius, Patriarch of Constantinople

Hyacinth was born in the city of Caesarea in Cappadocia, located in modern-day Turkey, in the 3rd century. It is known that he served as a chamberlain at the court of the Roman Emperor Trajan. When severe persecutions of Christians took place, Hyacinth, being a sincere Christian, refused to participate in pagan rituals and offer sacrifices to idols. For his devotion to Jesus Christ, the man was subjected to cruel tortures. He died in prison from exhaustion and hunger.

Saint Anatolius, Patriarch of Constantinople, was born at the end of the 4th or beginning of the 5th century. Before he was elected patriarch, he served in various church positions, including gaining a good reputation for his wisdom and piety as an archdeacon in Alexandria. Anatolius played a key role in the Council of Chalcedon and the affirmation of the Chalcedonian Creed, which confirmed the doctrine of the two natures of Christ — divine and human.