Danylov: we cannot forcibly return conscripts from abroad to Ukraine

Ukraine can not forcibly return to Ukraine conscripts who left the country. This was stated by the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksiy Danilov, in an interview with the Eastern European bureau Report, UNN reports.

Details

"Mobilization in Ukraine was announced immediately after the introduction of martial law on February 24, 2022 and continues to this day. Now it is necessary to make some adjustments to make this process more fair. I don't think that the new bill will cause serious discontent. It's just that people have not yet seen the final version of the document, and they have different opinions. But I am sure that the new law will be fair, first of all for those who join the Ukrainian armed forces," he said.

When asked when the bill would be put up for discussion in the Verkhovna Rada, Danilov said that it depended on the decision of parliamentarians.

He also commented on the issue of conscription of citizens who currently reside outside the country.

We understand that a person who is on the territory of another country is also subject to the laws of that country. We would like them to return, but it will not be possible to do it by force. If a citizen officially has the status of a refugee who has suffered from military aggression, we will not be able to intervene. After all, every country has its own laws regarding people with refugee status - Danilov noted.

Supplement

If you are of mobilization age, according to Ukrainian law, you must be in Ukraine. And further you will fight or work. This is how President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the issue of the need to return men of mobilization age who went abroad to Ukraine.