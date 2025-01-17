Dangerous TikTok trend: three children were injured in Lviv because of homemade firecrackers

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 101964 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102634 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110619 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113225 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135065 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104464 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137844 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103847 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113497 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117022 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122529 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 78935 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117621 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 52654 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 55664 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Dangerous TikTok trend: three children were injured in Lviv because of homemade firecrackers

Dangerous TikTok trend: three children were injured in Lviv because of homemade firecrackers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31390 views

Three boys aged 10-15 suffered deep burns to their faces due to the explosion of homemade firecrackers they made according to a TikTok “recipe.” The children mixed water, foil, and pipe cleaner in a bottle.

In Lviv, three boys made firecrackers according to TikTok trends and were hospitalized with deep burns on their faces. This was reported by the press service of the Lviv City Council, UNN reports.

Details

Three boys, aged 10, 11 and 15, were reportedly admitted to St. Nicholas Children's Hospital of Lviv's First Medical Center after an improvised explosive device exploded in their faces.

Interestingly, the children do not know each other, but they are all united by the fact that they decided to replicate the homemade "firecracker" following the trends on the Tik Tok platform. 

To make the explosives, the children used a bottle,  water, a foil ball, and a pipe cleaner.

A grenade explodes in a house in Chernihiv region: there are victims17.10.24, 17:14 • 13188 views

One of the victims was 11-year-old Viacheslav from Lviv region. He said he saw other children making explosives on TikTok. So, together with his friend, he decided to try to make one. The boys mixed all the ingredients and shook the bottle to cause a chemical reaction. Right in front of Viacheslav, the bottle exploded, and its contents fell right on his face.

Such patients come to us with deep chemical burns of the face. The pipe cleaner used in these so-called "firecrackers" literally eats away at children's skin. The eyes suffer the most, because the tissues there are the thinnest. We have already helped three children this week. Unfortunately, all of them will have scars on their faces 

- says Halyna Sayan, a burn and plastic surgeon, head of the City Center for Thermal Trauma and Burn Surgery at the First Medical Association of Lviv.
Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
tiktokTikTok
lvivLviv

