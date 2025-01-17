Dangerous TikTok trend: three children were injured in Lviv because of homemade firecrackers

In Lviv, three boys made firecrackers according to TikTok trends and were hospitalized with deep burns on their faces. This was reported by the press service of the Lviv City Council, UNN reports.

Details

Three boys, aged 10, 11 and 15, were reportedly admitted to St. Nicholas Children's Hospital of Lviv's First Medical Center after an improvised explosive device exploded in their faces.

Interestingly, the children do not know each other, but they are all united by the fact that they decided to replicate the homemade "firecracker" following the trends on the Tik Tok platform.

To make the explosives, the children used a bottle, water, a foil ball, and a pipe cleaner.

One of the victims was 11-year-old Viacheslav from Lviv region. He said he saw other children making explosives on TikTok. So, together with his friend, he decided to try to make one. The boys mixed all the ingredients and shook the bottle to cause a chemical reaction. Right in front of Viacheslav, the bottle exploded, and its contents fell right on his face.