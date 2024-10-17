A grenade explodes in a house in Chernihiv region: there are victims
A grenade exploded in a village in Bobrovytska community in Chernihiv region, seriously injuring three people. Two elderly women and a man were taken to intensive care, their condition remains serious.
An explosion occurred in the village of Bobrovytsia community in Chernihiv region, seriously injuring three people, including two elderly women and a man. This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv RMA Vyacheslav Chaus in his Telegram , UNN reports.
An explosion occurred today in a village of Bobrovytska community in Chernihiv region, seriously injuring three people - two elderly women and a man.
The victims were taken to the intensive care unit of a local hospital, their condition remains serious.
For additional assistance, specialists from the Chernihiv Regional Hospital were sent - an ophthalmologist and a thoracic surgeon.
The National Police is working at the scene to investigate the circumstances of the explosion.
