Damaged houses and power lines: russians attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region four times

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 47693 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106827 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 135481 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134503 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174496 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170960 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280049 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178135 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167124 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148789 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102105 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101774 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103747 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 66691 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 38542 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 47615 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280045 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248063 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233238 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258618 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 29126 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 135476 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105583 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105604 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121777 views
Damaged houses and power lines: russians attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region four times

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28511 views

russian troops shelled Dnipropetrovs'k region, damaging private homes and a power line.

This afternoon, russian troops shelled Dnipropetrovsk region once again. Private houses were damaged as a result of enemy strikes. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .

Details 

According to him, Nikopol was attacked three times by kamikaze drones and once by artillery. There is currently no information on casualties.

Two private houses and an unused building were damaged. An outbuilding, a garage and a minibus were damaged. A power line was damaged 

- Lysak summarized.

He also added that in  other communities of the region it was quiet during the day.

Recall

According to a report by the UN Monitoring Mission, in December 2023, at least 592 civilians were killed or injured in Ukraine as a result of the war.

Two policemen were wounded as a result of hostile shelling in Kherson region yesterday - Ministry of Internal Affairs16.01.24, 13:07 • 25749 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

