Damaged houses and power lines: russians attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region four times

This afternoon, russian troops shelled Dnipropetrovsk region once again. Private houses were damaged as a result of enemy strikes. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, Nikopol was attacked three times by kamikaze drones and once by artillery. There is currently no information on casualties.

Two private houses and an unused building were damaged. An outbuilding, a garage and a minibus were damaged. A power line was damaged - Lysak summarized.

He also added that in other communities of the region it was quiet during the day.

Recall

According to a report by the UN Monitoring Mission, in December 2023, at least 592 civilians were killed or injured in Ukraine as a result of the war.

Two policemen were wounded as a result of hostile shelling in Kherson region yesterday - Ministry of Internal Affairs