06:56 PM • 3226 views
Electricity consumption restrictions: who will be without power on October 27
03:25 PM • 12990 views
US intelligence divided on Putin's readiness for negotiations - WSJ
02:28 PM • 17799 views
Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of floodingVideo
October 26, 11:39 AM • 18400 views
Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week
Exclusive
October 26, 10:52 AM • 26026 views
Accident involving passenger and military buses: details of the incident revealed
October 26, 10:49 AM • 22159 views
Large-scale water supply crisis in Lviv: water to return within 11-12 hours
October 26, 10:21 AM • 18804 views
Enemy accumulated 200 troops in Pokrovsk, small arms battles are ongoing - General Staff
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 35305 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
October 26, 09:07 AM • 14019 views
Loud Louvre Robbery: Le Figaro Reports Arrest of Two Suspects
October 26, 08:50 AM • 13713 views
Over 3,300 marriages registered in Ukraine in a week: where most
Dam cracked: "Madyar" confirmed strike on Belgorod reservoir

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3212 views

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, confirmed the strike on the Belgorod reservoir carried out by soldiers of the 1st separate Center of the SBS. After the attack, the water level dropped by 100 cm.

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, confirmed the strike on a reservoir in Russia's Belgorod region. This was reported by UNN with reference to Madyar's post on social media.

Details

As Brovdi noted, the strike was carried out by soldiers of the 1st separate Center of Unmanned Systems Forces (transformed 14th SBS regiment). He added that since the attack, the water level has dropped by 100 cm.

The Belgorod reservoir cracked today. The operation was named "Dam, hold on, if anything!"

- reads the statement of the SBS commander.

Recall

On Saturday, October 25, Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported damage to the dam of the Belgorod reservoir. According to him, in case of a repeated strike, "flooding of the river floodplain from the side of the Kharkiv region and several streets of the region's settlements, where about 1000 residents live," is possible.

UNN also reported that due to the strike on the dam of the Belgorod reservoir, 4 brigades of the Russian army fighting in the Vovchansk direction were under threat of flooding.

Yevhen Ustimenko

