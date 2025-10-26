Dam cracked: "Madyar" confirmed strike on Belgorod reservoir

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, confirmed the strike on a reservoir in Russia's Belgorod region. This was reported by UNN with reference to Madyar's post on social media.

Details

As Brovdi noted, the strike was carried out by soldiers of the 1st separate Center of Unmanned Systems Forces (transformed 14th SBS regiment). He added that since the attack, the water level has dropped by 100 cm.

The Belgorod reservoir cracked today. The operation was named "Dam, hold on, if anything!" - reads the statement of the SBS commander.

Recall

On Saturday, October 25, Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported damage to the dam of the Belgorod reservoir. According to him, in case of a repeated strike, "flooding of the river floodplain from the side of the Kharkiv region and several streets of the region's settlements, where about 1000 residents live," is possible.

UNN also reported that due to the strike on the dam of the Belgorod reservoir, 4 brigades of the Russian army fighting in the Vovchansk direction were under threat of flooding.