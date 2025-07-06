The Dalai Lama celebrates his 90th birthday on Sunday, July 6, "as a simple Buddhist monk" with a prayer for peace. He joined a long-life prayer ceremony at the Tsuglagkhang Temple in McLeod Ganj.

Details

The Dalai Lama, a Nobel laureate and one of the world's most influential religious leaders, celebrated his 90th birthday on Sunday "as a simple Buddhist monk" with a prayer for peace, at the end of a week of stays in the foothills of the Indian Himalayas, where he lives in exile.

I am just an ordinary Buddhist monk, I usually do not participate in birthday celebrations – stated the Tibetan spiritual leader in his message.

Wrapped in a burgundy robe and a yellow scarf, he shared his dream of living "another 30 or 40 years" the day before.

Reference

Having left his native Tibet in 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule, the 14th Dalai Lama, along with hundreds of thousands of Tibetans, fled to India and has since advocated for a peaceful "middle way" to achieve autonomy and religious freedom for the Tibetan people.

Will the Dalai Lama talk about his successor?

The current Dalai Lama, for his part, assured that his successor "will definitely be born in a free world."

The responsibility for appointing a successor "will rest solely with the members of the Ganden Phodrang Trust, the office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. .. No one else has the right to interfere in this matter - the man stated.

Recall

The spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, the Dalai Lama, who will turn 90 on July 6, announced his intention to live to 130 years old.

China announced its readiness to discuss the future of the Dalai Lama if he recognizes Tibet and Taiwan as parts of the PRC.