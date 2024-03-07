$41.340.03
Czech Republic will not issue residence permits to Russians and Belarusians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30835 views

The Czech Republic will no longer issue visas and residence permits to Russians and Belarusians because of their countries' involvement in the invasion of Ukraine, with some exceptions for opposition members, students, and in humanitarian cases.

Czech Republic will not issue residence permits to Russians and Belarusians

The Czech Republic will no longer issue visas and residence permits to Russians and Belarusians, as they are complicit in the invasion of Ukraine. The Czech government has already approved the extension of the resolution on the proposal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This was stated by Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Czech media outlet Ceske Noviny reports UNN.

Details

The Czech Prime Minister noted that they should work with the Cabinet of Ministers to develop conditions for opposition members and students who do not want to have anything to do with the regimes of the aggressor countries. These people should be able to study, work and operate in the Czech Republic. 

There are a number of exceptions to the rules, but we will continue to work on this. 

- Fiala explained.

Shortly after Russia's attack on Ukraine the year before last, the STAN cabinet decided to stop issuing visas to Russian citizens, and later to Belarusians. The only exception was in humanitarian cases. The resolution was still in effect until March 31, but now the Foreign Ministry has proposed a new government resolution without a specific timeframe for simplification.

According to Fiala, applications for residence permits in the Czech Republic submitted by Russians or Belarusians at the embassy are currently considered inadmissible. This means that there are no proceedings against them. Since last year, the ban has also been extended to citizens of Russia and Belarus who hold two passports at the same time and, accordingly, citizenship of other states.

Czech President says that the total amount for the purchase of 800 thousand shells for Ukraine has been raised07.03.24, 21:20 • 28603 views

It is noted that foreigners who already have a residence permit are not the target group of the regulation. The regulation also does not apply to applications for short-term visas if the applicant is a family member of a Czech citizen or an EU citizen whom he or she accompanies or pursues. 

The restriction also does not apply to requests for a visa, long-term or permanent residence permit, if the applicant's stay is in the interests of the Czech Republic and this interest is confirmed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

In addition, the provision does not apply to applications for a long-term residence permit if the applicant is a family member of a foreigner who has a residence permit in the Czech Republic. 

Belarusians applying for a residence permit for the purpose of studying at a university on the basis of scholarships provided by the Czech Republic, the European Union or international organizations will also be exempt from this ban.

Czech Republic suspends intergovernmental consultations with Slovakia over ties to Russia07.03.24, 14:59 • 27899 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarPoliticsNews of the World
