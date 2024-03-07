Czech President says that the total amount for the purchase of 800 thousand shells for Ukraine has been raised

The total amount for the purchase of 800 thousand shells for Ukraine has been collected. This was stated by Czech President Petr Pavel, quoted by ČTK, UNN reports.

"As of this morning, we have raised the total amount for the purchase of all ammunition, i.e. 800 thousand pieces," Pavel said.

He noted that the next step should be taken by the Czech government, which will sign a memorandum.

"The Czech side will then inform all the contributing countries about the schedule and how we will proceed," Pavel added.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala noted that Ukraine needs support now more than ever and added that he was glad that "we can work with so many partners around the world to provide the necessary assistance.

In February, Czech President Petr Pavel saidthat his country had found sources abroad to supply Ukraine with shells. In particular, there is a possibility of supplying 500,000 rounds of 155 mm and 300,000 rounds of 122 mm caliber from third countries.