In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 10610 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 28361 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 29214 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 181205 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 168321 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 169225 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 216746 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 248250 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154040 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371405 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Czech President says that the total amount for the purchase of 800 thousand shells for Ukraine has been raised

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28603 views

The Czech Republic has raised the total amount needed to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala noted that Ukraine needs support now more than ever.

Czech President says that the total amount for the purchase of 800 thousand shells for Ukraine has been raised

The total amount for the purchase of 800 thousand shells for Ukraine has been collected. This was stated by Czech President Petr Pavel, quoted by ČTK, UNN reports.

"As of this morning, we have raised the total amount for the purchase of all ammunition, i.e. 800 thousand pieces," Pavel said.

He noted that the next step should be taken by the Czech government, which will sign a memorandum.

"The Czech side will then inform all the contributing countries about the schedule and how we will proceed," Pavel added.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala noted that Ukraine needs support now more than ever and added that he was glad that "we can work with so many partners around the world to provide the necessary assistance.

Recall

In February, Czech President Petr Pavel saidthat his country had found sources abroad to supply Ukraine with shells. In particular, there is a possibility of supplying 500,000 rounds of 155 mm and 300,000 rounds of 122 mm caliber from third countries.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarNews of the World
Petr Pavel
Petr Fiala
Ukraine
