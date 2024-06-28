Czech Republic, Ukraine to sign security agreement on July 18 in London - Fiala
Kyiv • UNN
The Czech Republic and Ukraine will sign a security agreement at the European Political Community summit in London on July 18, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala announced.
"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and I agreed yesterday that we will finalize negotiations on the text of the Czech-Ukrainian security agreement before the NATO summit in Washington," Fiala said.
According to the Czech prime minister, they plan to sign the document on July 18 in London.
"...we will sign it at the summit of the European Political Community in London on July 18," he summarized.
