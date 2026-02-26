$43.240.02
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic Hides
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killer
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
The Diplomat

Czech Republic plans to change conditions for granting temporary protection to Ukrainian refugees in the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

The Czech Republic proposes that the European Union discuss adjusting temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees, possibly with a limitation of its scope. In the Czech Republic, there are over 398,000 Ukrainians with temporary protection, with about six thousand people arriving monthly.

Czech Republic plans to change conditions for granting temporary protection to Ukrainian refugees in the EU

The Czech Republic intends to initiate a discussion in the European Union regarding a change in the temporary protection regime for Ukrainian refugees. This was announced by the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs after a meeting between the head of the department, Lubomír Metnar, in Berlin with the German Federal Minister of Internal Affairs, Alexander Dobrindt, as reported by UNN with reference to Radio Prague.

Details

According to media reports, the negotiations also concerned migration policy and border control, but a significant part of the discussion was devoted specifically to the status of Ukrainians in the EU.

According to the Czech Ministry of Internal Affairs, Prague considers it necessary to discuss "adjusting the further setup of temporary protection," including a possible limitation of its scope – for example, taking into account the geographical origin of applicants or other criteria. Metnar did not provide comments to the Czech media following the meeting.

Additionally

Temporary protection was introduced in the EU after the start of Russian military aggression against Ukraine four years ago and provides refugees with access to state health insurance, education, and the labor market.

As of February 2026, over 398,000 Ukrainian citizens with temporary protection are registered in the Czech Republic, with approximately six thousand people arriving in the country each month. The Czech Republic remains the EU country with the largest number of accepted Ukrainian refugees per capita. At the same time, according to current data, the number of employed temporary protection holders is growing, and the number of households receiving social assistance is decreasing. In the first three quarters of last year, budget revenues from Ukrainian refugees more than doubled the support costs.

Experts claim that the construction industry in the Czech Republic would face problems without Ukrainians - Media19.02.26, 22:42 • 10221 view

Antonina Tumanova

