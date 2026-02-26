Czech Republic plans to change conditions for granting temporary protection to Ukrainian refugees in the EU

The Czech Republic intends to initiate a discussion in the European Union regarding a change in the temporary protection regime for Ukrainian refugees. This was announced by the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs after a meeting between the head of the department, Lubomír Metnar, in Berlin with the German Federal Minister of Internal Affairs, Alexander Dobrindt, as reported by UNN with reference to Radio Prague.

Details

According to media reports, the negotiations also concerned migration policy and border control, but a significant part of the discussion was devoted specifically to the status of Ukrainians in the EU.

According to the Czech Ministry of Internal Affairs, Prague considers it necessary to discuss "adjusting the further setup of temporary protection," including a possible limitation of its scope – for example, taking into account the geographical origin of applicants or other criteria. Metnar did not provide comments to the Czech media following the meeting.

Additionally

Temporary protection was introduced in the EU after the start of Russian military aggression against Ukraine four years ago and provides refugees with access to state health insurance, education, and the labor market.

As of February 2026, over 398,000 Ukrainian citizens with temporary protection are registered in the Czech Republic, with approximately six thousand people arriving in the country each month. The Czech Republic remains the EU country with the largest number of accepted Ukrainian refugees per capita. At the same time, according to current data, the number of employed temporary protection holders is growing, and the number of households receiving social assistance is decreasing. In the first three quarters of last year, budget revenues from Ukrainian refugees more than doubled the support costs.

