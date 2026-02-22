$43.270.00
07:57 PM
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
07:22 PM
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
February 22, 02:20 PM
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
February 22, 01:36 PM
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
February 21, 05:20 PM
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Czech Ministry of Defense admits country will not meet NATO obligations in 2026 - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

The Czech Republic will not be able to fulfill its obligations to NATO by 2026 due to cuts in military spending. The government plans to limit the Ministry of Defense's expenditures, which will affect the creation of a heavy brigade for the alliance.

Czech Ministry of Defense admits country will not meet NATO obligations in 2026 - media

The Czech Republic will not be able to fulfill its obligations to NATO in 2026, especially regarding the military potential it must contribute to the alliance's common defense. This was reported by Radio Prague, citing the Czech Ministry of Defense, according to UNN.

The publication notes that the Czech government plans to limit the department's expenditures both in absolute terms and in proportion to the gross domestic product.

The Czech Republic has pledged to create a heavy brigade for NATO defense. In the coming years, German Leopard 2 A4 tanks are to be supplemented with more modern versions of 2 A8 tanks, which are crucial for it. In 2025, the army spent almost 11 billion crowns on tank purchases; this year, no crowns have been allocated for them in the budget.

Therefore, the proposed budget of the Ministry of Defense for this year may decrease from 156 to almost 155 billion, despite a significant increase in military salaries. In relative terms, the figure will decrease from 1.83 to 1.73% of GDP.

Defense Minister Jaromír Zuna assures that this will be enough for most of the military investments started. However, he admits that new purchases will have to be postponed for now. "There is room for negotiations, but payments for any completed purchases will only be made from 2027," he said.

"We will be faithful to Europe and NATO": Andrej Babiš made a statement after winning the elections in the Czech Republic06.10.25, 09:50 • 4068 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Technology
State budget
NATO
Leopard 2
Czech Republic