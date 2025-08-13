Czech Foreign Minister descended into shelter three times in Dnipro during negotiations

During an official visit to Dnipro, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský held some meetings in a bomb shelter due to an air raid alert. The minister had to take cover not only in eastern Ukraine but also the previous evening in Kyiv. This was reported by Ceske noviny, writes UNN.

Details

Jan Lipavský held talks in Dnipro with the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, and the head of the Oblast Council, Mykola Lukashuk.

As it turned out, they conducted the first part of the negotiations in a shelter due to an announced air raid alert.

During the conversation, Lipavský informed the Ukrainian representatives, among other things, about negotiations with Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and emphasized humanitarian and other projects specifically in the Dnipropetrovsk region, on which the Czech Republic is focusing its attention with a view to the post-war reconstruction of the country.

It is also noted that the head of Czech diplomacy laid flowers at the memorial to the victims of Russian shelling. At the same time, at approximately 08:00, sirens sounded again, and after the ceremony, the delegations were forced to go to a bomb shelter, where they spent about a quarter of an hour.

At the same time, Lipavský was also forced to go to a bomb shelter on Tuesday night due to an alert in Kyiv.

Recall

Ukraine and the Czech Republic will continue to implement joint arms production projects, and this cooperation will only increase. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during a joint press conference with his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavský.