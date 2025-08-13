Czech Foreign Minister descended into shelter three times in Dnipro during negotiations

$41.430.02
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?
06:18 AM • 24882 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super Cup
06:01 AM • 21073 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 45914 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 74286 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 49050 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 87181 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian ties
August 12, 01:29 PM • 43471 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
August 12, 12:50 PM • 43899 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM • 128691 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Business at the checkpoint: law enforcement officers who extorted money from drivers will be tried in Dnipropetrovsk region
The deputy commander of a military unit organized "remote service" and took away subordinates' payments
Consequences of Ukraine losing control over Donetsk Oblast for the front - ISW forecast
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza
National Guard: Russian assault thwarted in Pokrovsk direction
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 6548 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super Cup
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar cases
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 74286 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Vasyl Malyuk
Xi Jinping
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Alaska
Kherson Oblast
UNN Lite
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first time
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Release Date Set
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 years
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit Gaza
The Guardian
Pantsir missile system
Kh-59
The Economist
Nord Stream 2

Czech Foreign Minister descended into shelter three times in Dnipro during negotiations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 630 views

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský, during his visit to Dnipro, held part of his meetings in a bomb shelter due to an air raid alert. This was the second time in two days that the minister had to interrupt his schedule due to an alarm.

Czech Foreign Minister descended into shelter three times in Dnipro during negotiations

During an official visit to Dnipro, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský held some meetings in a bomb shelter due to an air raid alert. The minister had to take cover not only in eastern Ukraine but also the previous evening in Kyiv. This was reported by Ceske noviny, writes UNN.

Details

Jan Lipavský held talks in Dnipro with the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, and the head of the Oblast Council, Mykola Lukashuk.

As it turned out, they conducted the first part of the negotiations in a shelter due to an announced air raid alert.

During the conversation, Lipavský informed the Ukrainian representatives, among other things, about negotiations with Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and emphasized humanitarian and other projects specifically in the Dnipropetrovsk region, on which the Czech Republic is focusing its attention with a view to the post-war reconstruction of the country.

It is also noted that the head of Czech diplomacy laid flowers at the memorial to the victims of Russian shelling. At the same time, at approximately 08:00, sirens sounded again, and after the ceremony, the delegations were forced to go to a bomb shelter, where they spent about a quarter of an hour.

At the same time, Lipavský was also forced to go to a bomb shelter on Tuesday night due to an alert in Kyiv.

Recall

Ukraine and the Czech Republic will continue to implement joint arms production projects, and this cooperation will only increase. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during a joint press conference with his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavský.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Serhiy Lysak
Dnipro
Jan Lipavský
Czech Republic
Ukraine
Kyiv