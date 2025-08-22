Cyclone Lukas changes the weather: where to expect rain and coolness on the weekend

The Mediterranean cyclone will shift eastward on August 23, with dry weather in the west and north, and rain in the east and south, where precipitation has been long awaited. On Independence Day, August 24, it will rain in some regions, but the heat will still show itself at the end of August, reported forecaster Natalka Didenko, writes UNN.

The Mediterranean cyclone Lukas, from a powerful cyclonic system, with its "cousins" Severin and Roger, will gradually shift eastward tomorrow. Our cyclone with its "children," with atmospheric fronts, will move further to its Ukrainian relatives on August 23. The western part and north of Ukraine will already wave sunny handkerchiefs to the rains, it will clear up here, but the center, east, and finally (hooray!) the southern part of Ukraine will stay in the rains they have been waiting for - Didenko wrote.

According to her, to be more concise, tomorrow, August 23, there will be no precipitation in the west and north, atmospheric pressure will increase, and in the south, east, and center - rain and thunderstorms.

The air temperature on August 23 in most regions of Ukraine will be low, reaching +18...+24 degrees Celsius during the day, in some places +16...+19 degrees, and in the east +25...+30 degrees.

In Kyiv, on Flag Day, there will be no significant precipitation, and the air temperature during the day will be +20...+22 degrees.

On August 24, there is a possibility of light rain in the capital, it will be windy and +18...+20 degrees.

"On Independence Day in Ukraine, short-term rains are most likely in the western regions, in some places in the north and center, but in the south and east - without precipitation," the forecaster reported.

The air temperature on August 24 will be +15...+19 degrees in the west, +18...+23 degrees in the north and center, and +23...+28 degrees in the south and east.

"The atmosphere gently indicates the respectable age of summer, relatives-fronts are scurrying from west to east before the school year, nights are getting colder. But just between us - the heat will still show itself at the end of August," Didenko noted.

