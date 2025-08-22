Cyclone Lukas changes the weather: where to expect rain and coolness on the weekend

$41.220.16
47.980.19
ukenru
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 1680 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
11:01 AM • 5214 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 6032 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
08:26 AM • 9246 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
07:36 AM • 8128 views
Yermak proposed to Zelenskyy to reform the Office of the President
05:52 AM • 12149 views
Ukraine returned 65 more citizens stranded at the Russian-Georgian border - MFA
August 22, 01:26 AM • 21539 views
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNNPhoto
August 21, 02:24 PM • 42459 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM • 37468 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 48682 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
1.9m/s
72%
741mm
Popular news
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 19414 views
Trump's ally called for offering Russia NATO membership to end the war in UkraineAugust 22, 02:43 AM • 18951 views
CSCC: information about "diaries" with Zelenskyy's photo, copying Putin's images, is fakePhotoAugust 22, 03:12 AM • 16035 views
Kim Jong Un awarded DPRK soldiers who fought for Russia in UkraineAugust 22, 04:16 AM • 8038 views
In Kherson region, Russian military burn equipment to avoid storming the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - "ATESH"PhotoVideo08:13 AM • 9824 views
Publications
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 1674 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
11:01 AM • 5202 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?August 21, 02:24 PM • 42455 views
Beginning of the autumn season: what needs to be done in the garden and orchardAugust 21, 02:05 PM • 14092 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 48678 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
China
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican town10:17 AM • 2704 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 19480 views
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 87012 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 80286 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 78073 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
United States dollar
Medicinal products
Cryptocurrency

Cyclone Lukas changes the weather: where to expect rain and coolness on the weekend

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

The Mediterranean cyclone Lukas is moving eastward, causing rains in the south, east, and center. On Independence Day, short-term rains are expected in the western, northern, and central regions of Ukraine.

Cyclone Lukas changes the weather: where to expect rain and coolness on the weekend

The Mediterranean cyclone will shift eastward on August 23, with dry weather in the west and north, and rain in the east and south, where precipitation has been long awaited. On Independence Day, August 24, it will rain in some regions, but the heat will still show itself at the end of August, reported forecaster Natalka Didenko, writes UNN.

The Mediterranean cyclone Lukas, from a powerful cyclonic system, with its "cousins" Severin and Roger, will gradually shift eastward tomorrow. Our cyclone with its "children," with atmospheric fronts, will move further to its Ukrainian relatives on August 23. The western part and north of Ukraine will already wave sunny handkerchiefs to the rains, it will clear up here, but the center, east, and finally (hooray!) the southern part of Ukraine will stay in the rains they have been waiting for

- Didenko wrote.

According to her, to be more concise, tomorrow, August 23, there will be no precipitation in the west and north, atmospheric pressure will increase, and in the south, east, and center - rain and thunderstorms.

The air temperature on August 23 in most regions of Ukraine will be low, reaching +18...+24 degrees Celsius during the day, in some places +16...+19 degrees, and in the east +25...+30 degrees.

In Kyiv, on Flag Day, there will be no significant precipitation, and the air temperature during the day will be +20...+22 degrees.

On August 24, there is a possibility of light rain in the capital, it will be windy and +18...+20 degrees.

"On Independence Day in Ukraine, short-term rains are most likely in the western regions, in some places in the north and center, but in the south and east - without precipitation," the forecaster reported.

The air temperature on August 24 will be +15...+19 degrees in the west, +18...+23 degrees in the north and center, and +23...+28 degrees in the south and east.

"The atmosphere gently indicates the respectable age of summer, relatives-fronts are scurrying from west to east before the school year, nights are getting colder. But just between us - the heat will still show itself at the end of August," Didenko noted.

Ukraine to be covered by Mediterranean cyclone: weather forecast for August 2221.08.25, 09:10 • 7478 views

Julia Shramko

Weather and environment
Arvydas Anusauskas
Ukraine
Kyiv