Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk Airport

Today, January 20, marks the Day of Honoring the Defenders of Donetsk Airport. It was on these days, 11 years ago, that the battles for the airfield, which had lasted since May 2014, ended, UNN writes.

Day of DAP Defenders

On this day, January 20, 2022, the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine signed a joint order approving the annual holding of commemorative events for the Day of Honoring the Defenders of Donetsk Airport.

"The defense of Serhiy Prokofiev International Airport "Donetsk" entered the history of Ukraine as the heroic defense of Donetsk Airport. For 242 days, Ukrainian servicemen, volunteers, and volunteers defended Donetsk Airport in the Russian war against Ukraine. The battles for Donetsk Airport became some of the fiercest in this war. The defenders of Donetsk Airport demonstrated the historical invincibility of the Cossack fighting spirit of our modern army. The "cyborgs" became stronger than the concrete ceiling of the Donetsk Airport terminal," the order states.

As stated in the document, "with the aim of military-patriotic education, honoring the feat of servicemen, volunteers and volunteers who defended Donetsk Airport from the Russian aggressor, and continuing the best combat traditions: to establish in the system of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine the Day of Honoring the Defenders of Donetsk Airport, which is celebrated annually on January 20."

According to the order, every year in January it is planned to:

holding celebrations with the participation of heads of state authorities, representatives of local self-government bodies, and the public, dedicated to the Day of Honoring the Defenders of Donetsk Airport;

holding thematic events, presentations, lectures, and discussions dedicated to the defense of Donetsk Airport in military units (institutions, organizations), and higher military educational institutions;

organizing book exhibitions and thematic meetings in the libraries of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; viewing and discussing documentaries, video chronicles, and presentation materials dedicated to the defense of Donetsk Airport;

coverage in the media of events with the participation of personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the Day of Honoring the Defenders of Donetsk Airport.

Course of events

April 14, 2014, marked a new stage in the history of independent Ukraine. On this day, acting President Oleksandr Turchynov signed a decree on the start of the Anti-Terrorist Operation – the state's response to an attempt at external invasion and internal destabilization.

The operation aimed to liberate the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions seized by pro-Russian militants.

In particular, the airfield, opened in 1933, became a combat zone. For Euro 2012, a new runway was built here, capable of accommodating all types of aircraft. During the opening ceremony, the legendary "Mriya" aircraft, which was destroyed during the battles for Hostomel, also landed on it.

That same year, on May 26, battles began between Ukrainian military and Russian separatists for Donetsk Airport. The battles for control over the international airport, which has strategic importance, lasted between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian terrorists from May 26, 2014, to January 21, 2015.

SSO fighters in DAP - in the last photo you can see SSO commander Oleksandr Trepak with the call sign "Redut", who participated in the defense of DAP.

After the battle on May 26, there were no significant fire clashes at the airfield throughout the summer; skirmishes were short-lived and episodic. However, at the beginning of September 2014, heavy fighting began at the airport – the enemy intensified the offensive despite the Minsk agreements.

Ukrainian servicemen held the old and new terminals. The stronghold of the ATO forces was the village of Pisky – through it, provisions and ammunition were supplied to the airport defenders, and rotation took place. Artillery fire support was deployed in the same village.

Defenders of DAP singing the anthem of Ukraine

Pro-Russian forces systematically stormed the terminals, occupied new positions, lost them, and prepared new assaults. As a result of the fighting, the airport infrastructure was destroyed – in December 2014, the old terminal suffered significant damage. And on January 13, 2015, after almost eight months of daily shelling, the control tower of Donetsk Airport, held by Ukrainian fighters, collapsed.

January 16 - one of the heaviest battles began, lasting almost a day without interruption. January 19-20 - militants, taking advantage of the "ceasefire" to evacuate the wounded, mined and blew up the ceiling of the new terminal. Dozens of heroes died under the rubble.

Donetsk Airport Control Tower

On January 21, 2015, a decision was made to withdraw Ukrainian servicemen from the new terminal – this facility was completely destroyed and unsuitable for defense.

In total, the defense of Donetsk Airport by the Ukrainian army lasted a record 242 days, and the brave and unyielding defenders of the airport were called "cyborgs." More than 200 fighters died defending Donetsk Airport. The losses of the "DPR" militants amounted to approximately 100 people, among whom 33 were from Russia.

Burned BMP-2

Heroes of DAP

At the end of the battles, when the militants almost completely took control of the airport and some of the defenders were cut off, some Ukrainian military personnel were captured. In particular, during the defense of the airport, machine gunner Ihor Branovytskyi of the 90th separate airborne assault battalion "Zhytomyr" of the 81st airborne assault brigade carried wounded comrades out of the new terminal and returned, but was captured. According to eyewitnesses, he voluntarily admitted to being the machine gunner sought by the militants.

On January 21, 2015, after prolonged torture and abuse in captivity, Branovytskyi was shot by Russian terrorist Arsen Pavlov, nicknamed "Motorola." Branovytskyi was awarded the title Hero of Ukraine in 2016, and Motorola's fate is well known – he was eliminated in an elevator while ascending to his apartment.

Ihor Branovytskyi - defender of DAP

Another defender of DAP is Ivan Zubkov, who died on January 20, 2015, under the ruins of the second floor of the new terminal of Donetsk Airport, covering the retreat of the unit.

While commanding the battle, Senior Lieutenant Ivan Zubkov was forced to call artillery fire on himself to cover the unit's retreat. On January 19, Ivan Zubkov was wounded in the arm but continued to perform his combat mission, remaining with his fighters in the new airport terminal. The next day, January 20, 2015, personally covering the unit's retreat, Zubkov died under the ruins of the second floor of the new DAP terminal, blown up by Russian mercenaries.

By presidential decree, Ivan Zubkov was posthumously awarded the title Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the "Golden Star."

Senior Lieutenant Ivan Zubkov

These are just a few names out of hundreds. Ihor Branovytskyi, Ivan Zubkov, and many other defenders of DAP are just a part of a large list of Heroes whose names are forever inscribed in the history of Ukraine.

As of today

As of today, Donetsk Airport, like the settlement of Pisky, is occupied by Russian invaders. The Institute for the Study of War reported that Russia plans to more actively use the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, including the Donetsk Airport area, to carry out drone attacks.

