Customs officer of Chornomorsk customs post detained in Odesa region for bribery

In Odesa region, a customs post official was exposed for receiving money from entrepreneurs for each container and promising to facilitate the reduction of customs payments. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

In Odesa region, an official of the "Chornomorsk" customs post was exposed for receiving money from entrepreneurs for unhindered clearance of imported goods. Under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General, he was detained while receiving another sum and was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. — the message says.

The investigation established that the head of customs clearance department No. 6 of Odesa customs received funds for each container and promised to facilitate the reduction of customs payments. Law enforcement officers documented several facts of receiving illegal benefits totaling 2900 US dollars.

The official was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, and a motion for detention was submitted to the court. The possible involvement of other persons in the scheme is being checked. The sanction of the article provides for up to 10 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property. - emphasized in the post.

