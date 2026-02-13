Customs officer of Chornomorsk customs post detained in Odesa region for bribery

$42.990.04
51.030.17
ukenru
12:31 PM • 5648 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 24779 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 36757 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
08:10 AM • 31716 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
07:58 AM • 26334 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 37290 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 60478 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 41168 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM • 59163 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
February 12, 11:56 AM • 36726 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2m/s
92%
731mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Norway and France unite efforts to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilitiesFebruary 13, 04:21 AM • 26211 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 37086 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideo09:44 AM • 18996 views
NABU detective, who owns a collection of coins from tsarist Russia and millions in cash, has bought a second house for 3 million10:22 AM • 13461 views
Former Deputy Head of the President's Office Shurma and his brother declared wanted - Ministry of Internal Affairs11:20 AM • 23361 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 24753 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 36727 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 37240 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 61514 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 102801 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oksen Lisovyi
Kyrylo Budanov
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideo09:44 AM • 19124 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 28503 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 32394 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 57893 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 50049 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Gold
Film

Customs officer of Chornomorsk customs post detained in Odesa region for bribery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 306 views

The head of customs clearance department No. 6 of Odesa customs was exposed for receiving bribes. He took money for each container and promised to reduce customs payments.

Customs officer of Chornomorsk customs post detained in Odesa region for bribery

In Odesa region, a customs post official was exposed for receiving money from entrepreneurs for each container and promising to facilitate the reduction of customs payments. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

In Odesa region, an official of the "Chornomorsk" customs post was exposed for receiving money from entrepreneurs for unhindered clearance of imported goods. Under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General, he was detained while receiving another sum and was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

— the message says.

The investigation established that the head of customs clearance department No. 6 of Odesa customs received funds for each container and promised to facilitate the reduction of customs payments. Law enforcement officers documented several facts of receiving illegal benefits totaling 2900 US dollars.

The official was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, and a motion for detention was submitted to the court. The possible involvement of other persons in the scheme is being checked. The sanction of the article provides for up to 10 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

- emphasized in the post.

Recall

The former head of the Cherkasy forestry is accused of receiving illegal benefits. The official demanded money from a subordinate forester for not creating obstacles in his work. 

Alla Kiosak

Crimes and emergencies
State Customs Service of Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine