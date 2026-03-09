$43.730.0850.540.36
Exclusive
11:13 AM
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
March 8, 08:15 AM
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Publications
Exclusives
Ukraine sends military to the Middle East to destroy "Shaheds": ISW assesses the initiative
March 9, 03:17 AM
Ukraine prepares lawsuits against Hungary over millions stolen from Oschadbank
March 9, 05:15 AM
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licenses11:31 AM • 4254 views
Customs officers handed over ancient icons and a cross, which they tried to smuggle out of Ukraine, to the museum

Kyiv

 • 990 views

A metal icon and a copper cross from the 18th-19th centuries were handed over to the art museum. The valuables were seized during an attempt to illegally send them abroad by mail.

Customs officers handed over ancient icons and a cross, which they tried to smuggle out of Ukraine, to the museum

Kyiv customs officials have transferred Old Believer cultural valuables, which were previously attempted to be illegally sent abroad, to a museum collection. These are religious relics from the 18th-19th centuries, seized during the inspection of international postal shipments. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

According to customs officials, a 19th-century metal icon "Image of the Holy Prophet Elijah" and an eight-pointed copper kiot cross with standing figures, dated to the 18th-20th centuries, have been transferred to the Kirovohrad Regional Council Art Museum.

It is noted that citizens tried to send these items abroad by mail, but Kyiv customs officers detected violations and stopped the illegal movement of cultural valuables.

Experts associate the production of such icons and crosses with Old Believer foundries.

The customs service explained that a kiot cross is a relic that was kept in a special cabinet — a kiot. Such crosses were used as a central element of a composition with icons or Holy Scripture books.

By court decision, the seized items were returned to state ownership, after which the Expert and Fund Council under the Ministry of Culture decided to transfer them to the museum collection.

Recall

Soldiers of the 128th Brigade "Wild Field" rescued unique historical monuments from the Novomykolaivka museum. The exhibits, including stone babas, have been transferred to a cultural institution for storage.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

SocietyCulture
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
State Customs Service of Ukraine
Ukraine