Customs officers blocked international delivery of "cannabis - by mail"

Employees of Lviv Customs, together with other law enforcement agencies, stopped a channel for supplying drugs to Ukraine from abroad.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

Details

As reported by the State Customs Service, the smuggling scheme for importing cannabis from the United States to Ukraine was exposed by customs officers of Lviv Customs together with the Department for Combating Smuggling and Customs Violations and the Security Service of Ukraine.

The drugs were trying to be transported to Ukraine by mail. During the inspection of one of the cargoes at the customs post, a prohibited substance was found.

During the inspection of parcels at the Lviv-Poshtovy customs post, customs officers found almost one and a half kilograms of cannabis hidden in cardboard boxes from dry breakfasts - reported by the State Customs Service.

Materials on the offense have been transferred to law enforcement agencies.

