Currency liberalization will cost Ukraine about $5-5.5 billion - Pyshnyi

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 67836 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104623 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147658 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151939 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248445 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173701 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165031 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148257 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224847 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113036 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101671 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 39389 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 34020 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 52066 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 45608 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248445 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224847 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211030 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236835 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223714 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 67836 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 45608 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 52066 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112506 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113431 views
Currency liberalization will cost Ukraine about $5-5.5 billion - Pyshnyi

Currency liberalization will cost Ukraine about $5-5.5 billion - Pyshnyi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 92886 views

The National Bank of Ukraine expects currency liberalization to cost Ukraine about $5-5.5 billion, but considers it a productive investment to facilitate capital flows and economic recovery.

The National Bank expects that currency liberalization will cost Ukraine about $5-5.5 billion. This was stated by NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyy during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

When asked how much such liberalization would cost, Pyshnyi replied: "The currency liberalization package that was approved will have a corresponding price. We expect it to be around USD 5-5.5 billion. However, it is wrong to say that these will be unproductive funds that can be used for currency liberalization.

Therefore, according to him, it is important that Ukrainian businesses use this currency liberalization as efficiently as possible.

"We will monitor all capital flows very closely and insist that any capital flows are productive for Ukraine," Pyshny said.

He noted that this currency liberalization and this stage of currency liberalization have already been taken into account in the new and updated macroeconomic forecast that the NBU published last week.

"This macroeconomic forecast assumes that if currency liberalization is carried out to the extent we present, our foreign exchange reserves will remain at approximately the same levels and parameters at the end of the year," the NBU governor said.

Addendum

The NBU Board has approved a number of changes that will improve the business environment in Ukraine and the entry of Ukrainian businesses into new markets. They will also support economic recovery and facilitate the inflow of new investments into the country.

NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi notedthat in order for the National Bank to continue to ease currency restrictions, businesses must use the opportunities responsibly - export revenues must come to Ukraine, not remain abroad.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

