Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 26433 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 28881 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 25718 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 38889 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 73676 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 30807 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 29298 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 22805 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 15547 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 15050 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Publications
Exclusives
Currency exchange rates for February 6: dollar lost 3 kopecks, euro is already cheaper than 51 hryvnias

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate of the dollar for February 6 at 43.14 hryvnias, which is 3 kopecks less than on Sunday. The euro exchange rate is 50.90 hryvnias, and the zloty is 12.0585 hryvnias.

Currency exchange rates for February 6: dollar lost 3 kopecks, euro is already cheaper than 51 hryvnias

As of Friday, February 6, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 43.14 hryvnias per US dollar. On Sunday, the official exchange rate was 43.17 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 50.90. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 43.1405 UAH (-3 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 50.8972 UAH (-14 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 12.0585 UAH (-3 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Friday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.90-43.40 UAH, the euro at 50.70-51.30 UAH, the zloty at 11.82-12.40 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 43.13-43.16 UAH/dollar and 50.89-50.91 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      Earlier, Bitcoin fell by 11% to $64,944, its lowest level since October 2024. This drop wiped out almost half of the cryptocurrency's value since reaching a record high.

      Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations22.01.26, 09:01 • 24516 views

