Currency exchange rates for February 6: dollar lost 3 kopecks, euro is already cheaper than 51 hryvnias

As of Friday, February 6, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 43.14 hryvnias per US dollar. On Sunday, the official exchange rate was 43.17 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 50.90. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 43.1405 UAH (-3 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 50.8972 UAH (-14 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 12.0585 UAH (-3 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Friday:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 42.90-43.40 UAH, the euro at 50.70-51.30 UAH, the zloty at 11.82-12.40 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 43.13-43.16 UAH/dollar and 50.89-50.91 UAH/euro.

Recall

Earlier, Bitcoin fell by 11% to $64,944, its lowest level since October 2024. This drop wiped out almost half of the cryptocurrency's value since reaching a record high.

Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations