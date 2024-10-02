Currency exchange rates as of October 2: the dollar rose slightly
Kyiv • UNN
The NBU has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.2476 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 3 kopecks. The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.55 and sold for UAH 41.06 in banks, while the euro can be bought for UAH 46.45 and sold for UAH 45.90.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.2476 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 3 kopecks, UNN reports citing the NBU.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.24 UAH/USD.
The NBU also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 45.71 UAH/euro. According to data on specialized websites, as of 9:15 am:
- A dollar can be bought for UAH 41.55 and sold for UAH 41.06 at a bank
- Euros can be bought for 46.45 UAH and sold for 45.90 UAH in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.42-41.50, and the euro at UAH 46.05-46.25.
- On the interbank market, the rates are 41.27 - 41.29 UAH/USD for the dollar and 45.70-45.71 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.
Recall
The Cabinet of Ministers has redistributed almost UAH 4.5 billion in subventions to local budgets for the implementation of projects to restore Ukraine.