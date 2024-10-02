Currency exchange rates as of October 2: the dollar rose slightly

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.2476 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 3 kopecks, UNN reports citing the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.24 UAH/USD.

The NBU also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 45.71 UAH/euro. According to data on specialized websites, as of 9:15 am:

A dollar can be bought for UAH 41.55 and sold for UAH 41.06 at a bank

Euros can be bought for 46.45 UAH and sold for 45.90 UAH in banks.



In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.42-41.50, and the euro at UAH 46.05-46.25.



On the interbank market, the rates are 41.27 - 41.29 UAH/USD for the dollar and 45.70-45.71 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.



Recall

