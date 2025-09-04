Currency exchange rate on September 4: hryvnia depreciated

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.3719/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by one kopeck, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.37/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 48.20/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.33/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:30:

in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.64-41.10, the euro at UAH 48.52-47.95, the zloty at UAH 11.67-11.02;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.27-41.35, the euro at UAH 48.20-48.35, the zloty at UAH 11.22-11.32;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.35-41.38/USD and UAH 48.17-48.19/EUR.

IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect

Addition

The Verkhovna Rada voted in the first reading for the draft law on the legalization of virtual assets.