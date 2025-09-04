$41.360.01
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 21756 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 27971 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 27554 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 49620 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 24312 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
September 3, 09:24 AM • 25496 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 23079 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 25293 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 49896 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in Lisbon11:48 PM • 6410 views
Currency exchange rate on September 4: hryvnia depreciated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.3719/USD. This led to a one-kopeck depreciation of the hryvnia.

Currency exchange rate on September 4: hryvnia depreciated

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.3719/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by one kopeck, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.37/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 48.20/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.33/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:30:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.64-41.10, the euro at UAH 48.52-47.95, the zloty at UAH 11.67-11.02;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.27-41.35, the euro at UAH 48.20-48.35, the zloty at UAH 11.22-11.32;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.35-41.38/USD and UAH 48.17-48.19/EUR.

        IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect03.09.25, 14:49 • 49597 views

        Addition

        The Verkhovna Rada voted in the first reading for the draft law on the legalization of virtual assets.

        Anna Murashko

        EconomyFinance
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Verkhovna Rada