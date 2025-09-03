Currency exchange rate on September 3: National Bank strengthened hryvnia
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.3631/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by one kopeck. Euro and zloty exchange rates were also set, and banks and exchange offices offer their own rates.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.3631/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by one kopeck, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.36/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.17/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.29/PLN.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:
- in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.60-41.10, and the euro at UAH 48.62-48.02, the zloty at UAH 11.75-11.00;
- in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.27-41.34, and the euro at UAH 48.15-48.30, the zloty at UAH 11.20-11.33;
- on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.42-41.45/USD and UAH 48.25-48.28/EUR, respectively.
In August, Ukrainians purchased about 6.8 thousand passenger cars: Toyota maintains its leading position9/2/25, 10:13 AM • 3098 views
Addition
In August, Ukraine increased electricity exports by 60% compared to the previous month, bringing the volume to a record 450 thousand MWh. This is the largest monthly figure since the integration of the Ukrainian energy system into the European ENTSO-E network.