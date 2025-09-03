$41.370.05
48.470.27
September 2, 11:50 AM • 59369 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 94646 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 129701 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 143688 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 77582 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 140407 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
September 2, 05:30 AM • 51557 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 89575 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 54069 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 108957 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Currency exchange rate on September 3: National Bank strengthened hryvnia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.3631/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by one kopeck. Euro and zloty exchange rates were also set, and banks and exchange offices offer their own rates.

Currency exchange rate on September 3: National Bank strengthened hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.3631/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by one kopeck, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.36/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.17/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.29/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.60-41.10, and the euro at UAH 48.62-48.02, the zloty at UAH 11.75-11.00;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.27-41.34, and the euro at UAH 48.15-48.30, the zloty at UAH 11.20-11.33;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.42-41.45/USD and UAH 48.25-48.28/EUR, respectively.

        In August, Ukrainians purchased about 6.8 thousand passenger cars: Toyota maintains its leading position

        Addition

        In August, Ukraine increased electricity exports by 60% compared to the previous month, bringing the volume to a record 450 thousand MWh. This is the largest monthly figure since the integration of the Ukrainian energy system into the European ENTSO-E network.

        Anna Murashko

        EconomyFinance
        Electricity
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Ukraine