Currency exchange rate on September 3: National Bank strengthened hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.3631/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by one kopeck, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.36/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.17/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.29/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.60-41.10, and the euro at UAH 48.62-48.02, the zloty at UAH 11.75-11.00;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.27-41.34, and the euro at UAH 48.15-48.30, the zloty at UAH 11.20-11.33;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.42-41.45/USD and UAH 48.25-48.28/EUR, respectively.

Addition

In August, Ukraine increased electricity exports by 60% compared to the previous month, bringing the volume to a record 450 thousand MWh. This is the largest monthly figure since the integration of the Ukrainian energy system into the European ENTSO-E network.