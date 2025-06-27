Currency exchange rate on June 27: Hryvnia strengthened slightly

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.58/USD for today, strengthening the hryvnia by 0.8 kopecks, reports UNN with reference to the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.58/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 48.63/EUR.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 9:10 AM:

the dollar can be bought for UAH 41.50 and sold for UAH 41.62, the euro can be bought for UAH 48.85 and sold for UAH 49.10 in banks.

in exchange offices, the dollar trades at UAH 41.50-41.62, and the euro at UAH 48.85-49.10;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.57-41.6/USD and UAH 48.72-48.74/EUR, respectively.

