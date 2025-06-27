Currency exchange rate on June 27: Hryvnia strengthened slightly

$41.590.08
48.640.31
ukenru
The court began selecting a preventive measure for Chernyshov
06:15 AM • 13878 views
The court began selecting a preventive measure for Chernyshov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 118576 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
June 26, 04:15 PM • 105499 views
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
June 26, 02:09 PM • 88115 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
June 26, 10:24 AM • 108002 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 216624 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
June 26, 08:26 AM • 91137 views
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 212379 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 07:30 AM • 74542 views
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
June 26, 06:55 AM • 65321 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+24°
2.5m/s
41%
750mm
Popular news
A large-scale air alert has been declared in UkraineJune 26, 10:17 PM • 58264 views
Anna Wintour resigns as Vogue editor-in-chief after almost 40 yearsJune 26, 10:53 PM • 29521 views
Iran ceases cooperation with IAEAJune 27, 12:28 AM • 80899 views
Death sentence in Japan: notorious killer executed for the first time since 202202:54 AM • 41455 views
Von der Leyen announced her readiness to transfer €11 billion to Ukraine06:13 AM • 13073 views
Publications
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 118511 views
Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition againJune 26, 03:27 PM • 97818 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 216585 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 212352 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 164009 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orban
Jeff Bezos
Marine Le Pen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Iran
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years togetherJune 26, 01:18 PM • 72309 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 105163 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 77792 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 85036 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 74240 views
Actual
Truth Social
Tesla Model Y
Financial Times
The Guardian
Falcon 9

Currency exchange rate on June 27: Hryvnia strengthened slightly

Kyiv • UNN

 • 708 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.58/dollar, which shows its strengthening. Interbank, bank and exchange rates for the dollar and euro are also indicated accordingly.

Currency exchange rate on June 27: Hryvnia strengthened slightly

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.58/USD for today, strengthening the hryvnia by 0.8 kopecks, reports UNN with reference to the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.58/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 48.63/EUR.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 9:10 AM:

  • the dollar can be bought for UAH 41.50 and sold for UAH 41.62, the euro can be bought for UAH 48.85 and sold for UAH 49.10 in banks.
    • in exchange offices, the dollar trades at UAH 41.50-41.62, and the euro at UAH 48.85-49.10;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.57-41.6/USD and UAH 48.72-48.74/EUR, respectively.

        Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law25.06.25, 15:15 • 65278 views

        Pavlo Zinchenko

        Pavlo Zinchenko

        EconomyFinance
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Ukraine
        Tesla
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        S&P 500
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Brent Oil
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gold
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gas TTF
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9