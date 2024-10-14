Currency exchange rate for October 14: National Bank strengthened the hryvnia
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has strengthened the official hryvnia exchange rate by 2 kopecks to 41.1891 UAH/USD. On the interbank market, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.13-41.16, the euro at UAH 45.00-45.02.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.1891 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 2 kopecks, UNN reports citing NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.18 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 45.02 UAH/€.
According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:10 am:
- A dollar can be bought for UAH 41.50 and sold for UAH 41.10 at a bank. The euro can be bought for UAH 45.65 and sold for UAH 45.20 at banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.41-41.46, and euro at UAH 45.45-45.60.
- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 41.13-41.16 for the dollar and UAH 45.00-45.02 for the euro, respectively.
Recall
35 billion euros of special financial assistance to Ukraine through the use of frozen Russian assets, which was agreed by the permanent representatives of the EU member states, should be available to Ukraine at the end of this year.