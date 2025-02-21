Currency exchange rate as of February 21: hryvnia devalued again
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.7316 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 5 kopecks, UNN reports citing NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.73 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 43.55 UAH/€.
According to the data on specialized websites, as of 8:40 a.m:
- The dollar can be bought for UAH 42.00 and sold for UAH 41.50 in banks. The euro can be bought at UAH 43.95 and sold at UAH 43.35 in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.71-41.77, and the euro at UAH 43.75-43.92.
- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 41.59-41.62 for the dollar and UAH 43.45-43.47 for the euro, respectively.
Addendum
On Thursday, it was reported that the National Bank set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.6814 UAH/USD for February 20, which devalued the hryvnia by 11 kopecks.
