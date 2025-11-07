Cucumbers in Ukraine are getting cheaper for the first time in several months: what will happen to prices next?

ukenru
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
05:43 AM • 21618 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
November 7, 03:41 AM • 26759 views
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
November 7, 12:03 AM • 27570 views
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
November 6, 07:30 PM • 32237 views
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
Exclusive
November 6, 02:11 PM • 65491 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
November 6, 12:47 PM • 58122 views
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
Popular news
Trump confirmed that Kazakhstan will join the “Abraham Accords”November 7, 01:37 AM • 13771 views
Orban made a new statement about a possible meeting between Trump and Putin: detailsNovember 7, 03:02 AM • 18372 views
In Britain, archaeologists have unearthed hundreds of ancient structures over 2,000 years old that have no explanationPhotoNovember 7, 03:28 AM • 17707 views
GTA VI release postponed again06:53 AM • 11938 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhoto08:03 AM • 13941 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educatorsNovember 6, 01:00 PM • 38949 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it means11:01 AM • 396 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series game09:56 AM • 4102 views
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhoto08:03 AM • 14083 views
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a year07:49 AM • 7312 views
GTA VI release postponed again06:53 AM • 12060 views
The Guardian

Cucumbers in Ukraine are getting cheaper for the first time in several months: what will happen to prices next?

Kyiv • UNN

In Ukraine, cucumber prices are falling for the first time in several months, by an average of 17% per week. Sellers are forced to lower their selling prices due to falling demand and an increase in the supply of imported greenhouse vegetables.

In Ukraine, cucumbers are getting cheaper for the first time in several months - by an average of 17% per week, according to analysts of the EastFruit project, writes UNN.

As reported, sellers in Ukraine this week are forced to lower selling prices for cucumbers. According to market operators, a significant increase in prices for greenhouse cucumbers over several months negatively affected demand, and, accordingly, the pace of sales of available batches of products.

It is noted that the season for selling local products in Ukraine has already practically ended, and the main supply on the domestic market consists of imported greenhouse vegetables.

According to analysts, today the range of wholesale prices for cucumbers in Ukraine varies within 80-105 UAH/kg ($1.90-2.50/kg), while in the previous period it was possible to sell at higher prices, 100-120 UAH/kg ($2.38-2.85/kg). As a result, over the week, the selling prices for these vegetables decreased by an average of 17%. In addition, an additional factor, as indicated, was a sharp increase in the market of volumes of vegetables of medium and low quality.

"At the same time, most sellers assume that prices for imported cucumbers will continue to fall due to the gradual increase in the supply of these products on the Ukrainian market," analysts note.

It is also reported that greenhouse cucumbers in Ukraine are now sold on average 18% cheaper than at the beginning of November last year.

Cucumber prices are rising, while onions are getting cheaper: what is known about the situation on the Ukrainian food market25.09.25, 18:20 • 3626 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyAgronomy news
Ukraine