Cucumbers in Ukraine are getting cheaper for the first time in several months: what will happen to prices next?

In Ukraine, cucumbers are getting cheaper for the first time in several months - by an average of 17% per week, according to analysts of the EastFruit project, writes UNN.

Details

As reported, sellers in Ukraine this week are forced to lower selling prices for cucumbers. According to market operators, a significant increase in prices for greenhouse cucumbers over several months negatively affected demand, and, accordingly, the pace of sales of available batches of products.

It is noted that the season for selling local products in Ukraine has already practically ended, and the main supply on the domestic market consists of imported greenhouse vegetables.

According to analysts, today the range of wholesale prices for cucumbers in Ukraine varies within 80-105 UAH/kg ($1.90-2.50/kg), while in the previous period it was possible to sell at higher prices, 100-120 UAH/kg ($2.38-2.85/kg). As a result, over the week, the selling prices for these vegetables decreased by an average of 17%. In addition, an additional factor, as indicated, was a sharp increase in the market of volumes of vegetables of medium and low quality.

"At the same time, most sellers assume that prices for imported cucumbers will continue to fall due to the gradual increase in the supply of these products on the Ukrainian market," analysts note.

It is also reported that greenhouse cucumbers in Ukraine are now sold on average 18% cheaper than at the beginning of November last year.

