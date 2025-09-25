Cucumber prices are rising, while onions are getting cheaper: what is known about the situation on the Ukrainian food market

$41.410.03
48.660.14
ukenru
10:41 AM • 12150 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
10:24 AM • 38202 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
September 25, 06:48 AM • 29385 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
September 25, 06:09 AM • 55091 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 55247 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 73912 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 55243 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 47091 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 42804 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
September 24, 11:04 AM • 73037 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
4m/s
46%
760mm
Popular news
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 26116 views
Vertigo, stress, and migraine: a comprehensive approach to the diagnosis and correction of dizzinessSeptember 25, 07:15 AM • 38506 views
Arithmetic vs. tablet blogger, or numbers don't lie10:14 AM • 24918 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a week10:47 AM • 13715 views
Autumn holidays in 2025 in Ukraine: when they will start and what they depend on10:50 AM • 20787 views
Publications
Ukrainians choose cheaper alternatives: how Darnitsa's high-price policy weakens its position in the pharmaceutical marketPhoto02:30 PM • 5972 views
Autumn delight: top recipes for incredible seasonal soupsPhoto11:57 AM • 12989 views
Autumn holidays in 2025 in Ukraine: when they will start and what they depend on10:50 AM • 20819 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill10:24 AM • 38202 views
Arithmetic vs. tablet blogger, or numbers don't lie10:14 AM • 24946 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Mark Rutte
Ruslan Kravchenko
Péter Szijjártó
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a week10:47 AM • 13747 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 26144 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 60574 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 118828 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 77140 views
Actual
The Washington Post
The Times
Fox News
FAB-500
Tu-95

Cucumber prices are rising, while onions are getting cheaper: what is known about the situation on the Ukrainian food market

Kyiv • UNN

 • 654 views

Since the beginning of the week, wholesale prices for cucumbers in Ukraine have increased by 15%, reaching UAH 30-50/kg. At the same time, prices for onions have fallen by 20% to UAH 6-13/kg.

Cucumber prices are rising, while onions are getting cheaper: what is known about the situation on the Ukrainian food market

Since the beginning of the current week, the wholesale prices for cucumbers in Ukraine have continued to rise, while, on the contrary, the wholesale prices for onions have been falling. This was reported by UNN with reference to East Fruit.

Details

According to daily monitoring by the East Fruit project, greenhouse cucumbers are currently being sold wholesale at 30-50 UAH/kg ($0.72-1.21/kg), which is on average 15% more expensive than at the end of last working week.

Meanwhile, wholesale onion prices on the domestic market have already fallen to 6-13 UAH/kg ($0.15-0.31/kg), which is on average 20% cheaper than a week earlier.

Why cucumbers became more expensive and onions became cheaper

Experts believe that cucumbers became more expensive primarily due to a general reduction in the supply of greenhouse vegetables, while demand in this segment remains quite high. Meanwhile, the price of onions fell due to the start of harvesting late onion varieties in the northern and western regions of Ukraine, which led to a significant increase in the supply of this product on the market.

Recall

The National Bank of Ukraine reports that food prices in Ukraine have approached European levels, and some, such as butter, have even exceeded them. This is due to internal and external factors, including high production costs and differences in VAT rates.

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyAgronomy news
National Bank of Ukraine
Ukraine