Cucumber prices are rising, while onions are getting cheaper: what is known about the situation on the Ukrainian food market

Since the beginning of the current week, the wholesale prices for cucumbers in Ukraine have continued to rise, while, on the contrary, the wholesale prices for onions have been falling. This was reported by UNN with reference to East Fruit.

According to daily monitoring by the East Fruit project, greenhouse cucumbers are currently being sold wholesale at 30-50 UAH/kg ($0.72-1.21/kg), which is on average 15% more expensive than at the end of last working week.

Meanwhile, wholesale onion prices on the domestic market have already fallen to 6-13 UAH/kg ($0.15-0.31/kg), which is on average 20% cheaper than a week earlier.

Why cucumbers became more expensive and onions became cheaper

Experts believe that cucumbers became more expensive primarily due to a general reduction in the supply of greenhouse vegetables, while demand in this segment remains quite high. Meanwhile, the price of onions fell due to the start of harvesting late onion varieties in the northern and western regions of Ukraine, which led to a significant increase in the supply of this product on the market.

The National Bank of Ukraine reports that food prices in Ukraine have approached European levels, and some, such as butter, have even exceeded them. This is due to internal and external factors, including high production costs and differences in VAT rates.