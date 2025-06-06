Cryptocurrency bribe: border guard to stand trial

An indictment against the head of the department of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, who provided illegal benefits in cryptocurrency to a law enforcement officer, has been sent to court. This was reported by UNN with reference to SAP.

Details

SAP and NABU sent to court an indictment against the head of the department of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, who provided illegal benefits in cryptocurrency to a law enforcement officer - the statement reads.

According to the investigation, the SBGS officer provided a law enforcement officer, through his intermediary, with USDT cryptocurrency in the equivalent of 355,000 US dollars for not taking measures to expose his corrupt activities.

The media reported that it was about the head of the Solomonovo border service department of the Chop border detachment of the Western Regional Department of the State Border Guard Service, Oleksandr Marushchak.

The illegal benefit was received in full on the intermediary's crypto wallet, converted into cash and handed over to the law enforcement officer.

The border guard is accused under Part 1 of Art. 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the law enforcement officer - under Part 4 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Regarding the intermediary, the court approved an agreement on признання винуватості between him and the prosecutor.

