Border guard who facilitated smuggling of fugitives for bribes detained in Zakarpattia region

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 63739 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 151624 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129660 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137114 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135422 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173655 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111104 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 166019 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104536 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113984 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133210 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132263 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 52056 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101955 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 104165 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 151624 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 173655 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 166019 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193693 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182843 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132241 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133190 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143654 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135220 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152350 views
Actual
Border guard who facilitated smuggling of fugitives for bribes detained in Zakarpattia region

Border guard who facilitated smuggling of fugitives for bribes detained in Zakarpattia region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32521 views

In Zakarpattia, law enforcement officers detained a border guard on receiving a bribe. In exchange for money in the amount of 2 to 5 thousand dollars, the man helped smugglers of persons liable for military service by providing them with information on the movement of border patrols and the location of video surveillance equipment in the area of his unit.

Officers of the Internal and Internal Security Department of the Chop Border Guard Detachment, together with officers of the Security Service of Ukraine, detained a serviceman of the Chop detachment in Uzhhorod who assisted smugglers in their illegal activities. This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, according to UNN.

Details

The border guard established contacts with local residents involved in organizing the trafficking of men of military age from Ukraine to Hungary and, for a monetary reward, provided them with information on the movement of border patrols and the location of video surveillance equipment in the area of the unit where he was serving.

The bribe-taker was detained immediately after receiving USD 6,000 for facilitating the transfer of three Ukrainian citizens. In the course of urgent investigative actions, law enforcement officers seized the money and personal cell phone from the serviceman.

The serviceman was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine and placed in a pre-trial detention center. He was served a notice of suspicion of committing criminal offenses under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine “Illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine” and Part 1 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine “Acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of unlawful benefit by an official”. The issue of choosing a type of detention is being settled.

Investigative actions are ongoing.

Recall

Last September, in Odesa region , a border guard was detained who promised to take a man to the border with Moldova for $4,000. The suspect was served a notice of suspicion and a custodial measure of restraint was chosen.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising