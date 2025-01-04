Border guard who facilitated smuggling of fugitives for bribes detained in Zakarpattia region

Officers of the Internal and Internal Security Department of the Chop Border Guard Detachment, together with officers of the Security Service of Ukraine, detained a serviceman of the Chop detachment in Uzhhorod who assisted smugglers in their illegal activities. This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, according to UNN.

The border guard established contacts with local residents involved in organizing the trafficking of men of military age from Ukraine to Hungary and, for a monetary reward, provided them with information on the movement of border patrols and the location of video surveillance equipment in the area of the unit where he was serving.

The bribe-taker was detained immediately after receiving USD 6,000 for facilitating the transfer of three Ukrainian citizens. In the course of urgent investigative actions, law enforcement officers seized the money and personal cell phone from the serviceman.

The serviceman was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine and placed in a pre-trial detention center. He was served a notice of suspicion of committing criminal offenses under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine “Illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine” and Part 1 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine “Acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of unlawful benefit by an official”. The issue of choosing a type of detention is being settled.

Investigative actions are ongoing.

