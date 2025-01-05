Air alert declared in Kyiv due to threat of ballistic missile attack
Kyiv • UNN
An air alert has been declared in the capital of Ukraine, and people are urged to take shelter. The Air Force reports a threat of ballistic missiles from the east.
An air alert has been declared in the capital. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration , according to UNN.
ATTENTION! An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv! We ask everyone to immediately go to civil defense shelters!
The Air Force reported that a threat of a ballistic missile attack from the east had been detected.
