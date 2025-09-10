Crypto Treasury Under Threat: Company Stocks Fall, Bitcoin Gets Cheaper - FT

$41.120.13
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
01:48 PM • 8544 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
01:15 PM • 11453 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
12:25 PM • 15011 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
12:10 PM • 18562 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
10:41 AM • 45632 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 66094 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
September 10, 08:33 AM • 54316 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 32491 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM • 36813 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
In Zhytomyr region, after a massive Russian attack, there is one dead and one woundedSeptember 10, 05:17 AM • 34612 views
First of the downed Russian UAVs that violated the country's airspace found in PolandPhotoSeptember 10, 06:04 AM • 41139 views
Trump was asked about Russian drones over Poland: he answered with one wordVideoSeptember 10, 07:17 AM • 38766 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market09:29 AM • 31705 views
A 23-year-old teacher has been detained in Vinnytsia Oblast, who is allegedly involved in the murder of two of his students.10:25 AM • 28640 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
01:48 PM • 8534 views
01:48 PM • 8534 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
10:41 AM • 45631 views
10:41 AM • 45631 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market
09:29 AM • 31923 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
September 10, 08:44 AM • 66091 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 08:33 AM • 54314 views
September 10, 08:33 AM • 54314 views
Donald Tusk
Ursula von der Leyen
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland
Belarus
United States
United Kingdom
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts ahead12:07 PM • 2894 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 73441 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 67400 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 63739 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 132249 views
Financial Times
TikTok
Mi-8
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Facebook

Crypto Treasury Under Threat: Company Stocks Fall, Bitcoin Gets Cheaper - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

Companies that based their business on mass bitcoin purchases have seen their stocks plummet, with their value sometimes falling below crypto assets. This is happening amid a bitcoin decline and doubts about the viability of the "crypto treasury."

Crypto Treasury Under Threat: Company Stocks Fall, Bitcoin Gets Cheaper - FT

Shares of companies that built their business model on mass bitcoin accumulation have suffered a serious collapse. Investors are increasingly doubting the viability of the so-called "crypto treasury," which just a few months ago seemed like a new trend for global markets. This is reported by the Financial Times, writes UNN.

Details

The world's largest corporate bitcoin holder, Strategy, lost 18% of its value last month, falling to its lowest level since April. This dragged down the shares of other companies that followed the strategy of its founder Michael Saylor, using raised funds to buy cryptocurrencies.

The Financial Times article states that some firms are now worth less than the bitcoin reserves in their portfolios. For example, the American bitcoin miner LM Funding America has an enterprise value of $23.5 million, while its crypto assets are estimated at $34 million. A similar situation is with Semler Scientific, whose market capitalization ($500 million) is less than the value of its bitcoin reserves ($557 million).

Bitcoin collapsed to $118 thousand amid inflation data expectations: details12.08.25, 11:12 • 3032 views

The collapse was particularly painful for new companies. Japan's Metaplanet lost 68% of its peak value since June, and Britain's Smarter Web Company lost 70%. Shares of other "newly minted" crypto companies, such as the American KindlyMD or the French Capital B, also collapsed by tens of percent.

Analysts warn: the market is "overheated" and weaker players may simply disappear.

This whole thing is starting to show big cracks. Some companies won't survive

— believes Eric Benoit from Natixis CIB.

The situation is also worsening due to the general decline of bitcoin: in the last month alone, its price has fallen by 9% from a high of over $124 thousand. According to Architect Partners, this year "treasury" companies have already raised about $73 billion for bitcoin purchases and another $38 billion for ether.

Recall

Since the beginning of September, bitcoin has fallen to a two-month low due to significant sell-offs from inactive "whale" wallets and a decrease in capital inflow to ETFs. This also coincided with seasonal caution, as September historically sees a decline.

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Financial Times
United States