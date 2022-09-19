Crypto: a lifeline or a risky tool? An interview with Marina Tenditna

She is young, modern, and ambitious. And she believes in cryptocurrency. Maryna Tenditna is a vivid example of how an ordinary person can succeed in the world of cryptocurrencies. We are talking about the secrets of the crypto world, its advantages, and popularity among Ukrainians. Let's go!

Marina, to be honest, it's not every day that I meet people who are well versed in crypto. How did you start out and what drew you to the crypto world?

Curiosity. To tell you the truth, it was an experiment, and a very embarrassing one at that. Back when I was a student, I started buying and selling various coins with my classmates in the hope of making money. At the time, it was all very confusing, but everyone in my circle of friends was doing it, and I bought bitcoin for $150. For several years, the market remained in place and hardly moved. It was a real disappointment, but I didn't withdraw my funds, I waited and was engaged in development at the same time.

And then came 2017, which exceeded the expectations of all market players. Since then, I have started to research other cryptocurrencies more seriously, such as Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple. I invested small amounts in different coins, and some of them brought me significant profits.

But there were also setbacks. Very significant ones that hit my wallet. Some coins depreciated, and I lost some of my money.

Why cryptocurrency? In the early years of crypto's existence, people were skeptical about it. Didn't you have any fear of losing your investment?

Of course, there was a fear of losing money, because the cryptocurrency market is very volatile. However, after 2017, I began to study this area in more detail. I checked trends every day, read extensive analytical articles, and drew up charts. This regular work led me to stability.

Bitcoin has grown significantly in 2021. Does this mean that the distrust of cryptocurrencies has been overcome? Or is there a possibility of a rollback

Bitcoin's growth in 2021 shows that crypto is becoming more popular and recognized. I think it was significant for many of us that Tesla invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin. For the vast majority of humanity, it is clear that Elon Musk and his team are very good at technology.

Yes, the crypto market is volatile, and pullbacks are possible. Nevertheless, I believe that crypto has already firmly taken its place in the world of finance, and its popularity will only grow. New technologies are a revolution in the world of finance. It is already changing the way we use and store money.

According to Triple-A, a global IT service company, Ukrainians were among the biggest crypto users in 2021. How can you explain such popularity of crypto among Ukrainians?

Ukrainians are synonymous with progress, technology, and service. I have visited many countries, some of them for several months, and I know exactly what I am talking about. We have the most powerful IT teams, so innovations are implemented instantly. For example, in Kyiv, you can pay for a trolleybus or subway ride using your smartphone. This service has been available for several years. And in some European countries, people still pay with coins, even though this is Europe.

It is therefore not surprising that many people in Ukraine are interested in crypto: mining or trading. Crypto offers many advantages, and most importantly, the opportunity to make money. Without significant investments. You don't need to buy goods, pay for rent, pay for advertising, etc. Your money is under your control at any time. So, yes, Ukraine is among the world leaders in terms of cryptocurrency adoption, and I am proud of it.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This day was a turning point for Ukraine. In the face of this tragedy, when many people are losing their jobs and savings, what can crypto really do for ordinary people? Can it really be a lifeline, or is it just a risky tool for investors?

The full-scale invasion was a turning point not only for Ukraine but also for the cryptocurrency world. In the first months of the invasion, Ukrainians received more than $100 million in crypto donations. These figures show that cryptocurrency is not just a technology of the future, but also a real tool that can help people in the most difficult times. These funds have become a lifesaver for people who have lost their homes, jobs, and the ability to live a normal life.

Yes, but how can Ukrainians use crypto during the war?

The list is very, very long and quite obvious. Crypto allows you to keep your savings in a safe place. If your relatives or friends are forced to move abroad, you can transfer funds to them in seconds. Or, conversely, you can receive aid from abroad. And all this without any losses on conversions, banking services, etc. Of course, cryptocurrencies are convenient for funding volunteer and humanitarian projects.

Blockchain technologies, cryptocurrencies - all this information is quite difficult to understand. Could you tell us in simple words what is cool about crypto? And why is it important to try it?

First, it is accessible to everyone. All you need is a computer or phone and a desire to learn a new field. And don't be afraid of market volatility. After all, this is something that can play to your advantage. That is, by buying a coin, for example, in two weeks or a year, you can make a significant profit. Second, you don't need millions to get started. Take any business for example, it requires initial capital. And in the crypto business, your investment can be insignificant. Third, you control your own funds. They are safe and cannot be blocked.

Crypto gives you freedom from unstable banking institutions and protects your savings from inflation and economic instability. Crypto gives you the freedom to work where you want and from where you want. Crypto gives you the freedom to live the life you dream of.

So just don't be afraid of the new. Crypto is the future.