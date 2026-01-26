Cruelty to two bears in a landscape park near Kyiv is being investigated: what is known

$43.140.03
50.650.13
ukenru
01:53 PM • 6310 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 13191 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 15948 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
11:38 AM • 28484 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 21837 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 42197 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 21467 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 38821 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
January 26, 07:43 AM • 23402 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 28343 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
3m/s
93%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Taxi driver in Kyiv broke passenger's jaw: driver faces up to three years in prisonJanuary 26, 07:59 AM • 31734 views
Technical database failure occurred at the Polish-Ukrainian border: what about queues and trainsJanuary 26, 09:18 AM • 28169 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 32818 views
Kyiv region returns to power outage schedules after emergency shutdowns - DTEK10:52 AM • 23361 views
New power outages in two regions due to Russian shelling, electricity deficit still in the capital region - Ministry of Energy11:59 AM • 15897 views
Publications
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency11:38 AM • 28484 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 42198 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 32926 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 38821 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 115777 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Musician
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Europe
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oleh Vynnyk's friend revealed the reasons for the singer's health problems and why he did not serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine02:43 PM • 2800 views
New track, new video, new album: Harry Styles returns after three years of silenceVideo02:07 PM • 3528 views
"They wanted a show, but I didn't give them a show": "The Bachelor-14" star Shamiya revealed why she was fined $5,000 on the project11:48 AM • 10084 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 33307 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 32642 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Fox News
McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle

Cruelty to two bears in a landscape park near Kyiv is being investigated: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

The police of Kyiv Oblast have launched a pre-trial investigation into possible violations of the conditions of keeping two bears in the Bila Tserkva district. Law enforcement officers learned about this from social media; the investigation is ongoing into the fact of cruel treatment of animals.

Cruelty to two bears in a landscape park near Kyiv is being investigated: what is known

The Kyiv Oblast Police have launched a pre-trial investigation into the improper keeping of animals in the Bila Tserkva district. This concerns possible violations of the conditions of keeping two female bears. This was reported by the Kyiv Oblast Police, according to UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, law enforcement officers learned about possible violations while monitoring social networks. The reports mentioned improper conditions for keeping two female bears on the territory of a landscape park.

Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Bila Tserkva District Prosecutor's Office, are currently conducting an investigation into the cruel treatment of animals (Part 1 of Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). 

- the post states.

Currently, investigative actions are ongoing, and law enforcement officers are clarifying all circumstances of the possible offense.

Addendum

According to the Krokus TV channel, this concerns the possible cruel treatment of two female bears kept in captivity on the territory of the "Buky" landscape park.

The investigation was prompted, in particular, by publications from the animal protection organization UAnimals, which reported on the improper conditions of keeping the animals. According to activists, the female bears are in cramped and dirty enclosures, have matted fur, look thin and emaciated, and their condition causes serious concern.

"Their appearance breaks your heart — the animals are lethargic, with a pained look. In fact, they live in a 'prison' and serve as entertainment for visitors," UAnimals notes.

Animal rights activists reported that they filed a complaint back in November, but the case was twice incorrectly qualified, which delayed the investigation. Currently, the organization demands proper legal qualification and the immediate removal of the female bears from captivity.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted Bill No. 11328, which prohibits the use of pets in advertising and exhibitions without proper conditions. The document also prohibits surgical operations on animals not related to treatment.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Animals
Social network
Kyiv Oblast
Verkhovna Rada