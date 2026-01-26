Cruelty to two bears in a landscape park near Kyiv is being investigated: what is known

The Kyiv Oblast Police have launched a pre-trial investigation into the improper keeping of animals in the Bila Tserkva district. This concerns possible violations of the conditions of keeping two female bears. This was reported by the Kyiv Oblast Police, according to UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, law enforcement officers learned about possible violations while monitoring social networks. The reports mentioned improper conditions for keeping two female bears on the territory of a landscape park.

Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Bila Tserkva District Prosecutor's Office, are currently conducting an investigation into the cruel treatment of animals (Part 1 of Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the post states.

Currently, investigative actions are ongoing, and law enforcement officers are clarifying all circumstances of the possible offense.

Addendum

According to the Krokus TV channel, this concerns the possible cruel treatment of two female bears kept in captivity on the territory of the "Buky" landscape park.

The investigation was prompted, in particular, by publications from the animal protection organization UAnimals, which reported on the improper conditions of keeping the animals. According to activists, the female bears are in cramped and dirty enclosures, have matted fur, look thin and emaciated, and their condition causes serious concern.

"Their appearance breaks your heart — the animals are lethargic, with a pained look. In fact, they live in a 'prison' and serve as entertainment for visitors," UAnimals notes.

Animal rights activists reported that they filed a complaint back in November, but the case was twice incorrectly qualified, which delayed the investigation. Currently, the organization demands proper legal qualification and the immediate removal of the female bears from captivity.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted Bill No. 11328, which prohibits the use of pets in advertising and exhibitions without proper conditions. The document also prohibits surgical operations on animals not related to treatment.