Croatia announces 12th aid package: adoption to take place tomorrow

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal expressed hope that tomorrow a decision will be made to provide the 12th aid package to Ukraine.

He said this during a press conference with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic of the Republic of Croatia.

Details

I thank Prime Minister [Plenkovic] for announcing tomorrow's decision. I hope it will be adopted and that Ukraine will receive the 12th package. We are grateful for the preparation of this package, which is extremely important on the battlefield - said Shmyhal.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Prime Minister of Ukraine will hold talks with the leadership of Croatia on energy security and demining. Meetings are scheduled with Plenkovic, Jandrokovic and business representatives.

