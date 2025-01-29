ukenru
Ukraine and Croatia plan to create a group to fight Russian shadow fleet

Kyiv

Ukraine and Croatia are considering creating a joint working group to monitor the activities of the Russian shadow fleet. The countries will work to bring Russia to justice for its aggression.

Ukraine and Croatia are considering creating a joint working group to track the illegal activities of the Russian shadow fleet.

This was stated by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a press statement with Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia Andrej Plenkovic, reports UNN correspondent .

Details [1

It is important to continue countering Russia's shadow fleet. It is not only a tool used by the Putin regime to circumvent sanctions, but also a means of harming NATO member states. Mr. Prime Minister and I agreed to explore the possibility of establishing a joint Ukrainian-Croatian working group to monitor the illegal activities of the Russian shadow fleet. We will also work together to ensure that Russia pays for its aggression. This will be an important global precedent

 - , Shmyhal said.

Recall 

Earlier , UNN wrote that the Prime Minister of Ukraine would hold talks with the leadership of Croatia on energy security and demining. Meetings are planned with Plenkovic, Jandrokovic and business representatives.   

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Politics

