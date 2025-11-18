Critically few places at Lychakiv: Lviv prepares a new section for Honorary Burials of Heroes - City Council

At the Field of Honorary Burials of Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv, only about 20 free spaces remain for fallen defenders of Ukraine. In this regard, the city council is rapidly preparing and will soon present a new location for the dignified commemoration of soldiers. This is stated on the Lviv City Council's Facebook page, writes UNN.

Details

Yevhen Boyko, the executive director of the Lviv City Council, announced the depletion of spaces at the historic Lychakiv Cemetery.

A new burial plot was developed by a joint working group. It included families of the fallen, veterans, architects, and experts on perpetuating the memory of the Heroes of the national liberation struggles.

The mayor's office emphasizes that the city seeks to ensure that all who gave their lives for the state are honored "with respect and dignity."

Detailed information about the location and arrangement of the new plot for honorary burials will be released soon.

