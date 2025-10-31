Court rejects appeal against ban on honorary burials at National Military Memorial Cemetery

The Kyiv Court of Appeal rejected the appeal of the public organization "Markhalivka. Support" against the decision of the Kyiv-Sviatoshyn District Court of Kyiv Oblast to cancel the ban on honorary burials on the territory of the National Military Memorial Cemetery. This was reported by the NMMC, writes UNN.

The state institution "National Military Memorial Cemetery" won another victory in court. The Kyiv Court of Appeal, having comprehensively studied the case materials and the arguments of the parties, made a legal and justified decision — to reject the appeal of the public organization "Markhalivka. Support" and other applicants who tried to challenge the decision of the Kyiv-Sviatoshyn District Court of Kyiv Oblast of July 9, 2025. - the statement says.

It is noted that the July ruling canceled the interim measures, by which individual plaintiffs tried, in particular, to prohibit honorary burials of fallen Defenders of Ukraine on the territory of the Memorial Cemetery.

Recall

The deadline for the construction of the 2nd launch complex at the National Military Memorial Cemetery is set until June 30, 2026. It includes, in particular: burial sectors, columbarium walls, a recreation area, and a golf cart parking lot.

The government changed the rules for designing memorial plaques at the National Military Cemetery