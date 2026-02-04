$43.190.22
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
03:42 PM • 3584 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 4580 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
03:02 PM • 5662 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM • 15893 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
February 4, 09:59 AM • 23988 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:58 AM • 18834 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
February 4, 07:36 AM • 22052 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 35699 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 51127 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
Critical infrastructure damaged, one person injured in Odesa region due to Russian attack: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24066 views

Odesa region suffered a massive drone attack, damaging a critical infrastructure facility and residential buildings. Four people were rescued in Odesa, and one person was injured.

Critical infrastructure damaged, one person injured in Odesa region due to Russian attack: consequences shown

Odesa region was again subjected to a massive drone attack by the Russian Federation, a critical infrastructure facility was damaged, 4 people were rescued from under the rubble in Odesa, one was injured, said the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"At night, the enemy carried out a massive attack with attack drones on Odesa region. Damage to civilian, residential and industrial infrastructure was recorded," Kiper said.

In Odesa, according to him, about 20 residential buildings and cars were damaged.

Russian attack on Odesa: school, kindergarten, and residential buildings damaged04.02.26, 06:32 • 19151 view

"4 people were rescued from under the rubble, one person, unfortunately, was injured," the head of the Regional Military Administration noted.

According to him, the blast wave blew out windows in two kindergartens and a lyceum.

"As a result of the shelling, a critical infrastructure facility, administrative and production buildings of the enterprise were damaged, fires broke out. The fire was extinguished," Kiper said.

The State Emergency Service, which showed the consequences, clarified that "a large-scale fire broke out at the enterprise, which firefighters quickly extinguished." Rescuers also extinguished a fire in an abandoned building.

According to Kiper, emergency rescue operations are ongoing at the sites of the events, operational headquarters have been created. All services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

Russian drones attacked Dnipropetrovsk region: two dead and fires in residential areas04.02.26, 07:52 • 3626 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
