Critical infrastructure damaged, one person injured in Odesa region due to Russian attack: consequences shown

Odesa region was again subjected to a massive drone attack by the Russian Federation, a critical infrastructure facility was damaged, 4 people were rescued from under the rubble in Odesa, one was injured, said the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"At night, the enemy carried out a massive attack with attack drones on Odesa region. Damage to civilian, residential and industrial infrastructure was recorded," Kiper said.

In Odesa, according to him, about 20 residential buildings and cars were damaged.

"4 people were rescued from under the rubble, one person, unfortunately, was injured," the head of the Regional Military Administration noted.

According to him, the blast wave blew out windows in two kindergartens and a lyceum.

"As a result of the shelling, a critical infrastructure facility, administrative and production buildings of the enterprise were damaged, fires broke out. The fire was extinguished," Kiper said.

The State Emergency Service, which showed the consequences, clarified that "a large-scale fire broke out at the enterprise, which firefighters quickly extinguished." Rescuers also extinguished a fire in an abandoned building.

According to Kiper, emergency rescue operations are ongoing at the sites of the events, operational headquarters have been created. All services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

