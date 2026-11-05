Cristiano Ronaldo announced the end of his career with the Portugal national team

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Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo announced his farewell to the Portugal national team. He published the statement on social media on November 5, UNN reports.

Details

As the industry publication Marca notes, "after a period of reflection that followed the last international break, Cristiano Ronaldo is hanging up the captain's armband of the national team."

"Portugal will remain in me forever," his announcement of the end of his career begins.

"To the Portuguese. The time has come to hang our national team's number 7 on the wall. I never felt that it belonged exclusively to me, but for 23 years I had the privilege and responsibility of wearing it," Ronaldo said.

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For reference

Cristiano Ronaldo is a Portuguese footballer, forward and captain of the Saudi club "Al-Nassr"; he has played for the Portugal national team since 2003. He holds the Portugal national team records for appearances and goals scored. The world's first billionaire footballer (2020). Five-time winner of the Ballon d'Or (the second-highest tally in history): 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017.

He listed his titles and achievements — Ronaldo secured a reduction in his punishment following the scandal in the Portugal national team