Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named

In the first 8 months of 2025, 397 crimes involving unregistered weapons, unrelated to combat operations, were recorded. The highest number of offenses were recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions. This was reported by the Criminal Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine in response to a request from UNN.

Details

Throughout 2024, 608 criminal offenses involving unregistered firearms, unrelated to combat operations, were registered in Ukraine. In the first eight months of 2025, 397 criminal offenses of this category were registered, with the highest number in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions. - stated in the response to the request.

The National Police emphasized that "the issue of public safety remains among the key priorities for police units."

In response to current threats related to the use of unregistered firearms, the National Police has focused its efforts on detecting and seizing illegal weapons, enhanced patrolling, and preventive work with the population. - stated the National Police.

Recall

In Ukraine, control over the movement of weapons, particularly grenades, from frontline regions is carried out through enhanced patrolling and checkpoint operations. Law enforcement agencies continue to work on strengthening criminal liability and implementing modern control technologies, including digital weapon registries.